© dr911 dreamstime.com

Honda confirms - will cease production at Swindon plant in 2021

On May 13, Honda of the UK Manufacturing informed employees that plans to close its Swindon vehicle manufacturing plant, at the end of the current model’s production lifecycle, in 2021, have been confirmed. The plant currently employs circa 3,500 associates.

Following a consultation process, which included contributions consultation groups, the UK government and external consultants engaged by UNITE, the company has reached the conclusion that there are no viable alternatives to the proposed closure of the Swindon plant. The company says in a press release that the decision to close the plant is part of Honda’s broader global strategy responding to changes to the automotive industry. Honda is accelerating its electrification plans, and as a result resources, capabilities and production systems for electrified vehicles will be focused in regions with a high volume of customer demand. The second phase of the consultation process – which includes agreeing on associate redundancy packages and identifying the impact on individual roles up until production ceases in 2021 – will begin immediately. “It is with a heavy heart that today we confirm the closure of Honda’s factory in Swindon. We understand the impact this decision has on our associates, suppliers and the wider community. We are committed to continuing to support them throughout the next phases of the consultation process,” HUM Director, Jason Smith, said in the press release. Honda’s European HQ will continue to be located in Bracknell in the UK.