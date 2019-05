© Zollner

But the 4’00 square metre building that the US subsidiary moved into seven years ago in Milpidas, is just big enough to fit the work in progress. The time has come for the company to expand in Silicon Valley. However, this was not as easy as one might think. The valley is booming, and good, clean manufacturing space close to Milpitas is not all that easy to find. Buildings were either too big, too small or just not the right mix of office and manufacturing space. So Zollner Electronics, Inc. expanded their search and found a suitable building in neighbouring Fremont, home to Tesla, just 4.7 miles away, a company update reads. A new leased building was chosen, in the Bayside Business Park, which offers the company 2000 square metres of new space with a 30% to 70% ratio of office to manufacturing space.