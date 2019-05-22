© IC Insights Analysis | May 22, 2019
Intel snags quarterly semi supplier top ranking from Samsung
Intel replaced Samsung as the number one quarterly semiconductor supplier in 4Q18 after losing the lead spot to Samsung in 2Q17, says IC Insights.
While Samsung held the full-year number one ranking in 2017 and 2018, Intel is forecast to easily recapture the number one ranking for the full-year of 2019, a position it previously held from 1993 through 2016. With the collapse of the DRAM and NAND flash markets over the past year, a complete switch has occurred, with Samsung having 23% more total semiconductor sales than Intel in 1Q18 but Intel having 23% more semiconductor sales than Samsung just one year later in 1Q19. In total, the top-15 semiconductor companies’ sales dropped by 16% in 1Q19 compared to 1Q18, three points worse than the total worldwide semiconductor industry 1Q19/1Q18 decline of 13%. Illustrating the extreme volatile nature of the memory market, the Big 3 memory suppliers – Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron, each registered year-over-year revenue declines of at least 26% in 1Q19 after each company posted greater than 40% year-over-year growth one year earlier in 1Q18. Thirteen of the top-15 companies had sales of at least USD 2.0 billion in 1Q19, one company less than in 1Q18. As shown, it took over USD 1.7 billion in quarterly sales just to make it into the 1Q19 top-15 semiconductor supplier list. There were two new entrants into the top-15 ranking in 1Q19, HiSilicon and Sony. As shown, China-based fabless IC supplier HiSilicon jumped up 11 spots in the ranking to 14th place on the back of a 41% surge in year-over-year sales in 1Q19. Sony also posted a solid year-over-year sales increase of 14% in 1Q19 driven by its primary product line of image sensors. The top-15 ranking includes one pure-play foundry (TSMC) and four fabless companies. If TSMC were excluded from the top-15 ranking, Taiwan-based fabless supplier MediaTek (USD 1,711 million) would have been ranked in the 15th position. IC Insights includes foundries in the top-15 semiconductor supplier ranking since it has always viewed the ranking as a top supplier list, not a marketshare ranking, and realizes that in some cases the semiconductor sales are double counted. With many of our clients being vendors to the semiconductor industry (supplying equipment, chemicals, gases, etc.), excluding large IC manufacturers like the foundries would leave significant “holes” in the list of top semiconductor suppliers. As shown in the listing, the foundries and fabless companies are identified. In the April Update to The McClean Report, marketshare rankings of IC suppliers by product type were presented and foundries were excluded from these listings. Overall, the top-15 list shown in the table is provided as a guideline to identify which companies are the leading semiconductor suppliers, whether they are IDMs, fabless companies, or foundries. Many of the major semiconductor companies’ have provided their sales guidance for 2Q19 as well as for the full year, which will be presented and discussed in the May Update. Overall, the 2Q19 semiconductor revenue expectations vary widely by company and currently span a range of 20 percentage points. As part of the May Update, IC Insights will also discuss its expectations for worldwide quarterly IC market growth for the remainder of this year.
For more information visit IC Insights
For more information visit IC Insights
IEC Electronics wins major defense contract New York's IEC Electronics Corp. has been awarded a multi-year contract, valued at more than...
ERNI readies for new Virginia facility and campus ERNI has broken ground on the previously announced plans to build a state-of-the-art...
ABS, Robert Bosch Battery Systems ink deal American Battery Solutions Inc. has signed an agreement to acquire manufacturing and...
Intel snags quarterly semi supplier top ranking from Samsung Intel replaced Samsung as the number one quarterly semiconductor supplier in 4Q18...
Sponsored content by Viscom AGAward-winning dual-track system S3088 DT now available With the S3088 DT, Viscom AG has expanded its broad range of inspection systems for the electronics industry by adding an especially versatile, compact machine for dual-track operation. Following the successful launch at...
NA semi equipment industry posts April 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 1.91...
Blackstone Resources enters strategic alliance in lithium Blackstone Resources AG says that its subsidiary Blackstone Resources Chile SpA, Santiago...
HMS Industrial Networks increases capacity with Europlacer Sweden-based industrial communication company continues to set the pace in the...
Leoni appoints Ingrid Jägering as CFO Leoni announces that the company has appointed Ingrid Jägering as Chief Financial...
Trump Admin issues temp exception to Huawei ban In a slight walk-back that gives U.S. companies time to adjust, the Trump Administration today...
Ford: 7,000 jobs to be cut globally, 800 in U.S. Ford Motor is cutting approximately 10% of its global salaried staff as part of a...
BASF to expand capacity for engineering plastics and TPU BASF to address trends such as electrification of cars and miniaturisation of electronic...
Germany gets another battery production facility Automotive supplier Dräxlmaier has started production of the battery system for the Porsche...
NI, OPAL-RT collaborating on HIL sim testing NI and OPAL-RT have signed a strategic agreement to develop hardware-in-the-loop (HIL)...
VI-grade, Multimatic partner on driving sim center VI-grade and Multimatic plan to unveil an advanced vehicle development and driving...
Altus to open new applications facility UK-based capital equipment supplier, Altus Group, says that it will complete its expansion...
Protolabs marks 20 years with MN grand opening Protolabs Inc. is celebrating its 20-year anniversary with the grand opening of its advanced...
Shovels up for new Lockheed Martin plant in AL U.S. Air Force and Alabama officials joined Lockheed Martin executives today at the...
Huawei officially named to U.S. Entities List The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the U.S. Department of Commerce has...
Swedish Nilar secures investment to ramp-up production Nilar, a Swedish manufacturer of batteries and electrical energy storage systems, says that it...
Elemaster expands with new manufacturing facility the US Back in April, EMS-provider Elemaster U.S. opened its latest electronic equipment design and...
Up, up and away for Germany's Lilium Lilium, the Munich-based startup developing an on- demand air taxi service, has revealed its...
Ross-shire Engineering invests in Saftronics Scottish-based engineering and manufacturing contractor RSE (Ross-shire Engineering) says it...
KAMIC Group acquires Swetouch KAMIC Group AB has acquired all the shares in Swetouch AB. The sellers are the company’s...
Trade tensions mount as China reacts to blacklist In response to a U.S. Government decision to blacklist Huawei, China said it is taking steps to protect its companies, in a further test of wills between the economic titans.Load more news