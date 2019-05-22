© Konstantin Semenov Dreamstime

Blackstone Resources enters strategic alliance in lithium

Blackstone Resources AG says that its subsidiary Blackstone Resources Chile SpA, Santiago de Chile, has signed and entered an agreement to define an exclusive strategic alliance with a national partner to explore its mining concessions for possible lithium resources.

These concessions are in the region of Tarapaca, Chile and near other widely known Lithium resources. "We are evaluating the different possibilities of the technical analysis of geophysics to research the potential of these concessions. In addition we will define the different development stages for these projects within the next months and the time frame," the company writes in a press release The Company intend to make the necessary exploration and development as soon as possible. A possible extensive development is planned to be done with other potential industrial partners in North America, Europe and Asia. "The management is very excited to have achieved this result in which we see a very huge potential. We are also presently looking into other investment possibilities in Chile in order to develop other concessions or to trade Lithium with local partners in the very near future," the press release continues.