© Leoni

Leoni appoints Ingrid Jägering as CFO

Leoni announces that the company has appointed Ingrid Jägering as Chief Financial Officer. She will take office at the latest on 1 October 2019. There are currently negotiations about her taking office at an earlier point in time.

As CFO, Ingrid Jägering succeeds Karl Gadesmann, who left the company in March. She will be responsible for managing the company's finances, including accounting, treasury, controlling, risk management and internal audit. After a transition period, she will also act as the CFO of the Wiring Systems Division. “We are extremely happy to welcome Ingrid Jägering as new Chief Financial Officer of our company. With her long-standing experience at leading industrial and automotive companies, she is the perfect addition to our executive team. Over the course of the last years, she has managed transformational change and restructuring efforts at leading German and international companies. We are convinced that Ingrid Jägering will be a great asset for Leoni and tremendously valuable in the challenging transformation ahead of us,” says Dr Klaus Probst, Chairman of Leoni AG’s Supervisory Board, in a press release. “The past months have clearly not been easy for Leoni and everyone is aware that the coming months will be challenging. I am convinced of Leoni’s potential and look forward to bringing my turnaround management experience to support the transformation and to get the company back on track for profitable growth,” says Ingrid Jägering. Prior to her appointment, Ingrid Jägering has acted as Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board and Labor Director at OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH in Regensburg since April 2016, after working as Managing Director and CFO of various business units at MAN DIESEL & TURBO SE in Augsburg for almost four years.