© Leoni Electronics Production | May 22, 2019
Leoni appoints Ingrid Jägering as CFO
Leoni announces that the company has appointed Ingrid Jägering as Chief Financial Officer. She will take office at the latest on 1 October 2019. There are currently negotiations about her taking office at an earlier point in time.
As CFO, Ingrid Jägering succeeds Karl Gadesmann, who left the company in March. She will be responsible for managing the company's finances, including accounting, treasury, controlling, risk management and internal audit. After a transition period, she will also act as the CFO of the Wiring Systems Division. “We are extremely happy to welcome Ingrid Jägering as new Chief Financial Officer of our company. With her long-standing experience at leading industrial and automotive companies, she is the perfect addition to our executive team. Over the course of the last years, she has managed transformational change and restructuring efforts at leading German and international companies. We are convinced that Ingrid Jägering will be a great asset for Leoni and tremendously valuable in the challenging transformation ahead of us,” says Dr Klaus Probst, Chairman of Leoni AG’s Supervisory Board, in a press release. “The past months have clearly not been easy for Leoni and everyone is aware that the coming months will be challenging. I am convinced of Leoni’s potential and look forward to bringing my turnaround management experience to support the transformation and to get the company back on track for profitable growth,” says Ingrid Jägering. Prior to her appointment, Ingrid Jägering has acted as Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board and Labor Director at OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH in Regensburg since April 2016, after working as Managing Director and CFO of various business units at MAN DIESEL & TURBO SE in Augsburg for almost four years.
NA semi equipment industry posts April 2019 billings North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 1.91...
Blackstone Resources enters strategic alliance in lithium Blackstone Resources AG says that its subsidiary Blackstone Resources Chile SpA, Santiago...
HMS Industrial Networks increases capacity with Europlacer Sweden-based industrial communication company continues to set the pace in the...
Leoni appoints Ingrid Jägering as CFO Leoni announces that the company has appointed Ingrid Jägering as Chief Financial...
Sponsored content by Viscom AGAward-winning dual-track system S3088 DT now available With the S3088 DT, Viscom AG has expanded its broad range of inspection systems for the electronics industry by adding an especially versatile, compact machine for dual-track operation. Following the successful launch at...
Trump Admin issues temp exception to Huawei ban In a slight walk-back that gives U.S. companies time to adjust, the Trump Administration today...
Ford: 7,000 jobs to be cut globally, 800 in U.S. Ford Motor is cutting approximately 10% of its global salaried staff as part of a...
BASF to expand capacity for engineering plastics and TPU BASF to address trends such as electrification of cars and miniaturisation of electronic...
Germany gets another battery production facility Automotive supplier Dräxlmaier has started production of the battery system for the Porsche...
NI, OPAL-RT collaborating on HIL sim testing NI and OPAL-RT have signed a strategic agreement to develop hardware-in-the-loop (HIL)...
VI-grade, Multimatic partner on driving sim center VI-grade and Multimatic plan to unveil an advanced vehicle development and driving...
Altus to open new applications facility UK-based capital equipment supplier, Altus Group, says that it will complete its expansion...
Protolabs marks 20 years with MN grand opening Protolabs Inc. is celebrating its 20-year anniversary with the grand opening of its advanced...
Shovels up for new Lockheed Martin plant in AL U.S. Air Force and Alabama officials joined Lockheed Martin executives today at the...
Huawei officially named to U.S. Entities List The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the U.S. Department of Commerce has...
Swedish Nilar secures investment to ramp-up production Nilar, a Swedish manufacturer of batteries and electrical energy storage systems, says that it...
Elemaster expands with new manufacturing facility the US Back in April, EMS-provider Elemaster U.S. opened its latest electronic equipment design and...
Up, up and away for Germany's Lilium Lilium, the Munich-based startup developing an on- demand air taxi service, has revealed its...
Ross-shire Engineering invests in Saftronics Scottish-based engineering and manufacturing contractor RSE (Ross-shire Engineering) says it...
KAMIC Group acquires Swetouch KAMIC Group AB has acquired all the shares in Swetouch AB. The sellers are the company’s...
Trade tensions mount as China reacts to blacklist In response to a U.S. Government decision to blacklist Huawei, China said it is taking steps to protect its companies, in a further test of wills between the economic titans.
ATI selects Universal’s Fuzion for high-mix production Assembly Technologies Inc. (ATI) has added a Universal Instruments FuzionXC2-37 to its...
Clearfield scaling up ops, R&D at two NA sites Clearfield Inc. is moving forward with expansion plans to increase its manufacturing warehouse...
After three years of growth - semi revenues are projected to fall After three consecutive years of growth, with YoY growth of 13.2% in 2018, the latest update to the Semiconductor Applications Forecaster (SAF) from IDC forecasts that worldwide semiconductor revenue will decline to USD 440...
Blackstone Resources seeks funding for battery production Switzerland-based Blackstone Resources AG says that it has submitted an application with...Load more news