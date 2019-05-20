© Multimatic General | May 20, 2019
VI-grade, Multimatic partner on driving sim center
VI-grade and Multimatic plan to unveil an advanced vehicle development and driving simulation center to the greater Detroit area later this year.
According to a Multimatic press release, SimCenter will be optimized to meet customer demand for rapid, cost-effective development of next-generation vehicle systems with features such as driver assistance and autonomous operation, and will offer both software-in-the-loop (SIL) and hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) integration into an overall driver-in-the-loop (DIL) virtual world. Connecting simulation and real-world testing, SimCenter is the result of an expanded partnership between VI-grade and Multimatic and will house North America’s first industry-leading VI-grade DiM250 (driver-in-motion) series motion platform. VI-grade’s DiM250 motion platform is based on a patented mechanism that incorporates nine motion actuators, delivering an enlarged workspace with high operating stiffness. The result is the platform’s ability to accurately reproduce both low- and high-frequency excitations and suitable for evaluating vehicle ride and handling dynamics in the virtual world. “Multimatic’s operating philosophy, ‘Strength Through Technology,’ is what drives us towards innovation and product excellence every day. SimCenter is the next evolutionary step in the development of our company and its products. The technology that VI-grade has been able to develop with their driver-in-motion system is extraordinary and Multimatic couldn’t be more excited to bring DiM to the United States. Multimatic is looking forward to the continued technical partnership with VI-grade as we leverage their technology for future innovation in a highly competitive market” said Michael Guttilla, Executive Vice President of Engineering, Multimatic. Multimatic will operate the new facility as an extension of its current driving simulators in Canada and England. The facility will also include a VI-grade Compact Static Simulator. “The adoption of our driving simulation technology at Multimatic is a direct consequence of our long-lasting partnership and will for sure bring mutual advantages to our companies,” said Juergen Fett, VP Partners and SimCenters, VI-grade. “DiM 250 represents our best performing driving simulation platform to date and we are extremely excited about having the chance of giving North American automotive and motorsport customers the possibility of directly experiencing the advantages of this technology through the establishment of this new SimCenter.” SimCenter is expected to be operational in the third quarter of 2019.
