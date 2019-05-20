© Altus Electronics Production | May 20, 2019
Altus to open new applications facility
UK-based capital equipment supplier, Altus Group, says that it will complete its expansion program in June when the company opens the doors to its new applications facility in Redditch.
“With our long-term strategy for growth, Altus, requires intelligent investments in infrastructure to ensure we continue to provide a first class service and focus on our support capabilities,” says Richard Booth, Altus’ Managing Director, in a press release. “This has led us to move into our new home which will enable us to provide a higher standard of applications qualification and justification. The investment provides the company with a 404 square metre purpose built facility which includes head office space as well as a demonstration area. “It also provides us with an opportunity to run bespoke training packages on production equipment away from the stresses of a customer’s own site,” Richard Booth continues. “What’s more, we now hope we have a base to function from for the foreseeable future and continue to build from the success of recent years.”
