Protolabs marks 20 years with MN grand opening

Protolabs Inc. is celebrating its 20-year anniversary with the grand opening of its advanced manufacturing facility in Minnesota.

The 215,000-square-foot CNC machining facility in Berkeley Park, which currently houses nearly 300 mills and lathes, complements Protolabs’ manufacturing model that couples digital front-end part analysis with automated tool-pathing, which is capable of producing custom-machined components with a 24-hour turnaround. “We are truly living in an on-demand consumer economy and that’s no different for manufacturing. Our customers are hungry for manufacturing partners that can see their products through ever-shrinking life cycles and Protolabs is uniquely positioned to serve our customers’ needs from early prototyping to on- demand production,” explained Vicki Holt, president and CEO at Protolabs. According to a press release, the global digital manufacturer now serves more than 45,000 unique product developers each year, across three continents and 60 countries. “Protolabs has exceeded my wildest dreams,” said Larry Lukis, Protolabs’ founder. “The company was born out of personal frustration that manufacturing parts took months, when it could take days or even minutes. There needed to be a way to make it easier and faster for product developers to get prototype parts and accelerate development cycles. Protolabs has achieved that goal and made advanced manufacturing technologies accessible for everyone, from makers to startups to Fortune 500 companies.”