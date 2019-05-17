© Lockheed Martin

Shovels up for new Lockheed Martin plant in AL

U.S. Air Force and Alabama officials joined Lockheed Martin executives today at the groundbreaking of the company's new strike systems production facility in Troy.

According to a company press release, the planned 225,000-square-foot facility, slated for completion in 2021, will be combined with the current cruise missile production factory and provide the necessary space to meet the U.S. Air Force's objectives. Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile Extended Range (JASSM-ER) production is scheduled to ramp up in the second half of 2022. "This expansion represents Pike County Operations' long-standing commitment to meet our customer's current and future needs as well as to bring more well-paying jobs to the area," said Frank St. John, executive vice president at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. "All our employees come to work with an unwavering commitment to help our customers succeed in their mission to create a more secure and prosperous world." "We're pleased to see Lockheed Martin continue to invest in our community with the addition of this new manufacturing building," said Jason Reeves, Troy Mayor. "Their growth not only leads to more jobs – it enhances sustainable growth for our region."