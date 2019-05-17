© Elemaster Electronics Production | May 17, 2019
Elemaster expands with new manufacturing facility the US
Back in April, EMS-provider Elemaster U.S. opened its latest electronic equipment design and manufacturing facility in Duluth, Gwinnett County, Georgia.
The new facility is dedicated to the manufacturing of printed circuit board assemblies and turn-key products destined for rail, transit, medical, and industrial sectors. The new location currently houses 40 staff members with a planned growth of an additional 20 jobs during the year. The site represents a USD 3 million investment that includes manufacturing equipment. “The new Duluth location consolidates our global footprint and supports Elemaster’s growth and strategic expansion efforts across the U.S.,” says Gualtiero Magni, Corporate Project Manager, Elemaster Group, in a press release. The new Elemaster U.S. facility will allow the company to support new market opportunities and provide local original design and electronic manufacturing services to better serve their current customers. “Our mission is to serve our customers where they are, being the technological partner for their growth. With this new plant we strengthen our presence in the U.S.A., being ready to satisfy the needs of our customers in this highly potential market” adds Giovanni Cogliati, Business Development Manager. Elemaster has its headquarters across the Atlantic in Milan, Italy and also has locations in Germany, Belgium, France, Romania, Tunisia, China, and India.
