May 17, 2019
Ross-shire Engineering invests in Saftronics
Scottish-based engineering and manufacturing contractor RSE (Ross-shire Engineering) says it is acquiring a majority shareholding in Saftronics.
Formed back in1979, Saftronics specialises in process control systems and LV switchboards for a variety of applications across many industrial sectors. The acquisition marks another step South for RSE as the company continues to develop and expand their offering as a MEICA contractor to Municipal and Industrial water and utilities companies in the UK. Saftronics boasts a purpose built 2’400 square metre design, manufacturing and testing facility and we employ 110 people. The deal will see RSE take up a majority equity share in the business whilst retaining the skills of the Saftronics Management Team. “We are thrilled to become part of the RSE group. Having worked very closely with RSE for many years, the integration represents a truly great fit for Saftronics and will enable both RSE and ourselves to provide a much more enhanced offering to our customers than ever before,” says Saftronics Managing Director, Mark Godfrey, in a press release. “We are delighted to welcome Saftronics into the RSE group of businesses. We have worked extensively with the company and staff over a number of years and they will complement our services and growth strategy. Their focus on quality and innovation are a natural fit to what RSE are about as a company,” adds RSE Managing Director, Allan Dallas.
