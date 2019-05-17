© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 17, 2019
KAMIC Group acquires Swetouch
KAMIC Group AB has acquired all the shares in Swetouch AB. The sellers are the company’s founders Magnus Eek, Fredric Jönsson and Patrik Maxe, all of whom remain active in the company.
Swetouch AB was founded in 2005 in Tranås where the company has its head office. From the outset, Swetouch has focused on offering customised solutions for control panels, keyboards and enclosures. Today many of these solutions also include various types of displays and cabling. Most of the products are intended for communication with a machine in HMI (Human-Machine-Interface) applications. Customers cover a broad spectrum of sectors but above all are in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, automotive and consumer products. Swetouch has five employees and annual sales of approximately SEK 40 million (EUR 3.7 million). “Swetouch operates in a distinct and interesting product niche and through consistent efforts has built strong customer relations based on sound understanding of both technical solutions and customer requirements. It is exactly the sort of company that KAMIC Group wants to own, support and further develop,” says Fredrik Celsing, President and CEO of KAMIC Group, in a press release. Swetouch will now be part of KAMIC Group’s Electronics business area and the previous owners Magnus Eek, Fredric Jönsson and Patrik Maxe will together continue to lead the company’s operations with Fredric Jönsson as Managing Director.
Computer-on-Modules for AI based industrial vision systems Flexibility is trump Vision and artificial intelligence (AI) are megatrends in automation, next to IIoT, Industry 4.0 and cyber-virtual factories. Embedded computer technologies for such systems have to meet increasingly complex demands...
Europe backs Northvolt's battery gigafactory The European Investment Bank has given its in-principle agreement to support the financing of Europe's first home-grown gigafactory for lithium-ion battery cells, Northvolt Ett, in Skellefteå, Sweden.
