© filipefrazao84 dreamstime.com_ General | May 16, 2019
Trade tensions mount as China reacts to blacklist
In response to a U.S. Government decision to blacklist Huawei, China said it is taking steps to protect its companies, in a further test of wills between the economic titans.
According to a Reuters report, China sharply criticized the U.S. stance on Huawei Thursday, reiterating its position against any foreign country imposing unilateral sanctions on Chinese entities, a Commerce Ministry spokesman said, stressing that the United States should avoid further damaging Sino-U.S. trade relations. On Wednesday, the U.S. Commerce Department said it was adding Huawei Technologies Co. and 70 affiliates to its so-called “Entity List” in a move that bans the Chinese company from acquiring components and technology from U.S. firms without prior U.S. government approval. In a separate action, reported on by Evertiq earlier today, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday, barring U.S. firms from using telecom equipment made by companies deemed to pose a national security risk. The order did not identify any country or company, but U.S. officials have previously labeled Huawei a “threat” and lobbied allies not to use Huawei network equipment in next-generation 5G networks. The crackdown on Huawei came as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he would visit China soon for more trade talks. Hopes for a deal to end their trade war have been thrown into doubt after the world’s two biggest economies raised tariffs on each other’s goods in the past week. Reuters reported that Gao Feng, spokesman at the Chinese commerce ministry, told reporters, “China has emphasized many times that the concept of national security should not be abused, and that it should not be used as a tool for trade protectionism. China will take all the necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights of Chinese firms.” U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Trump backed the decision to “prevent American technology from being used by foreign-owned entities in ways that potentially undermine U.S. national security or foreign policy interests.” In response, Huawei, which denies its products pose a security threat, said it was “ready and willing to engage with the U.S. government and come up with effective measures to ensure product security.” Huawei also said that restricting the company from doing business in the United States would “limit the U.S. to inferior yet more expensive alternatives, leaving the U.S. lagging behind in 5G deployment and eventually harming the interests of U.S. companies and consumers.” Analysists are predicting that the sanctions on Huawei are also likely to have ramifications beyond the company itself, rattling the global tech supply chain, according to the Reuters report.
Ross-shire Engineering invests in Saftronics Scottish-based engineering and manufacturing contractor RSE (Ross-shire Engineering) says it...
KAMIC Group acquires Swetouch KAMIC Group AB has acquired all the shares in Swetouch AB. The sellers are the company’s...
Trade tensions mount as China reacts to blacklist In response to a U.S. Government decision to blacklist Huawei, China said it is taking steps to protect its companies, in a further test of wills between the economic titans.
ATI selects Universal’s Fuzion for high-mix production Assembly Technologies Inc. (ATI) has added a Universal Instruments FuzionXC2-37 to its...
Sponsored content by Congatec AGComputer-on-Modules for AI based industrial vision systems Flexibility is trump Vision and artificial intelligence (AI) are megatrends in automation, next to IIoT, Industry 4.0 and cyber-virtual factories. Embedded computer technologies for such systems have to meet increasingly complex demands...
Clearfield scaling up ops, R&D at two NA sites Clearfield Inc. is moving forward with expansion plans to increase its manufacturing warehouse...
After three years of growth - semi revenues are projected to fall After three consecutive years of growth, with YoY growth of 13.2% in 2018, the latest update to the Semiconductor Applications Forecaster (SAF) from IDC forecasts that worldwide semiconductor revenue will decline to USD 440...
Blackstone Resources seeks funding for battery production Switzerland-based Blackstone Resources AG says that it has submitted an application with...
Trump signs order to protect US telecom networks US president Donald Trump has signed an executive order declaring a national emergency...
Electrolube expands USA operation Electrolube has appointed David Burns as new Business Development Manager for...
UK falling back in global automation race – robot sales down 3% Installations of industrial robots in the United Kingdom fell by 3% to 2,306 units in 2018. In the...
Europe backs Northvolt’s battery gigafactory The European Investment Bank has given its in-principle agreement to support the financing of Europe’s first home-grown gigafactory for lithium-ion battery cells, Northvolt Ett, in Skellefteå, Sweden.
U.S. Senate ponders EV supply chain development The United States is closer to forming an EV supply chain policy, with lawmakers showing bipartisan support for legislation aimed at reducing China’s dominance in metals production and battery manufacturing.
Tempo Automation lands USD 45 million Series C funding Tempo Automation, which specializes in prototyping and low-volume production of...
BlackBern Partners acquires Zentech Mfg. Zentech Manufacturing Inc. has been acquired by BlackBern Partners LLC, in partnership with...
TDK‑Lambda opens new EMC centre Its a double celebration for the local power supply manufacturer; firstly the opening...
Silicon reclaim wafer market logs second year of strong growth Logging a second consecutive year of strong growth, the silicon wafer reclaim market...
Volkswagen maps out its plan for battery cell production As part of its electrification offensive the Volkswagen Group is to move forward with setting...
Harris awards block buy contract to Kitron for F-35 work Kitron says it has received a contract from Harris for production of Integrated...
Volvo inks battery supply deals with CATL and LG Chem Volvo Car Group says that it has signed long-term agreements with battery makers CATL and...
DigiLens ends Series C with investments from UDC, Samsung Ventures DigiLens Inc. has closed an oversubscribed USD 50 million Series C preferred equity...
US-China trade war escalates - notebook PC markets at risk May 10th sees the US-China trade dispute escalating - yet again - as the US continues to hike tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese imports, going from 10% to 25%.
Scania signs battery supply deal with Northvolt Truck maker Scania has reportedly signed a supply agreement with Swedish...
Hyundai Motor & KIA Motors invests €80M in Rimac Hyundai Motor to invest EUR 64 million and Kia Motors will invest EUR 16 million in the Croatian high-performance electric vehicle technology company. At the same time Rimac and Hyundai Motor Group are forming a technical...Load more news
Related news