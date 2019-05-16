© Universal Instruments

ATI selects Universal’s Fuzion for high-mix production

Assembly Technologies Inc. (ATI) has added a Universal Instruments FuzionXC2-37 to its Charlotte, North Carolina production facility.

The new surface mount platform was chosen for its ability to maximize efficiency and boost productivity in high-mix electronics manufacturing environments, according to a press release. FuzionXC2-37 is a single-machine solution for high-mix, low/medium-volume SMT requirements. It features 272 8mm feeder inputs that can support multiple products in a single setup. He machine handles boards up to 508mm x 1300mm and supports a large component range from 01005 – 150mm square and 25mm tall. “FuzionXC2-37 is an absolute differentiator in short-run NPI environments and we’re already reaping the benefits,” said ATI VP of Operations Kunal Brahmbhatt. “Our changeover time has been reduced by at least 30% and, due to the extensive feeder capacity of FuzionXC, we’ve actually had to do less changeovers by running multiple products from a single feeder setup. FuzionXC gives us a huge advantage in this regard.” ATI, founded more than 30 years ago in provides end-to-end electronics manufacturing services for companies spanning various industries. The company has a 30,000 square foot facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, and an offshore subsidiary in Gujarat, India.