Sanmina's sales drop 4.2 %

Sanmina reported a slightly improved sales in second quarter compared to the first quarter but declined from the same quarter last year.

Sanmina's Sales Drop 4.2% to $2.71billion compared to the second quarter 2005.



According to CircuitsAssembly the company did not provide detailed earnings financial information for the quarter but Sanmina-SCI guided for fiscal fourth quarter revenue of $2.7 billion to $2.8 billion, below Wall Street's original estimate of $2.9 billion and revised estimate of $2.83 billion.