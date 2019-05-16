© mailthepic dreamstime.com General | May 16, 2019
Clearfield scaling up ops, R&D at two NA sites
Clearfield Inc. is moving forward with expansion plans to increase its manufacturing warehouse space and R&D capabilities.
The expansion will involve creating a dedicated, secure research and development lab and expanding its manufacturing operations to meet the increasing demand for products created by wireless and FTTx roll outs. In a press release, the company said the investments are expected to lower Clearfield’s manufacturing costs and enhance the company’s on-time deliveries and short lead times. At the Minneapolis facility, Clearfield’s manufacturing warehouse space will increase by 20%, which will improve material handling and production process efficiency. The added space will also include a secure, dedicated room for independent labs to witness and verify ongoing product development testing. At the company’s manufacturing plant in Tijuana, Mexico, capital expansion and personnel hires will bolster the company’s production capacity in the area of fiber management and fiber delivery solutions and its ability to expand the range and reach of fiber networks. “We’re reaching the tipping point for fiber-based services where the commercial and market opportunities for both the residential and business markets cannot tolerate delay,” said Cheri Beranek, Clearfield president and CEO. “Network operators need products and partners that can help them lower the operational and capital costs of deploying fiber and Clearfield is committed to be that partner as our recent expansions demonstrate.”
Ross-shire Engineering invests in Saftronics Scottish-based engineering and manufacturing contractor RSE (Ross-shire Engineering) says it...
KAMIC Group acquires Swetouch KAMIC Group AB has acquired all the shares in Swetouch AB. The sellers are the company’s...
Trade tensions mount as China reacts to blacklist In response to a U.S. Government decision to blacklist Huawei, China said it is taking steps to protect its companies, in a further test of wills between the economic titans.
ATI selects Universal’s Fuzion for high-mix production Assembly Technologies Inc. (ATI) has added a Universal Instruments FuzionXC2-37 to its...
Clearfield scaling up ops, R&D at two NA sites Clearfield Inc. is moving forward with expansion plans to increase its manufacturing warehouse...
After three years of growth - semi revenues are projected to fall After three consecutive years of growth, with YoY growth of 13.2% in 2018, the latest update to the Semiconductor Applications Forecaster (SAF) from IDC forecasts that worldwide semiconductor revenue will decline to USD 440...
Blackstone Resources seeks funding for battery production Switzerland-based Blackstone Resources AG says that it has submitted an application with...
Trump signs order to protect US telecom networks US president Donald Trump has signed an executive order declaring a national emergency...
Sponsored content by Congatec AGComputer-on-Modules for AI based industrial vision systems Flexibility is trump Vision and artificial intelligence (AI) are megatrends in automation, next to IIoT, Industry 4.0 and cyber-virtual factories. Embedded computer technologies for such systems have to meet increasingly complex demands...
Electrolube expands USA operation Electrolube has appointed David Burns as new Business Development Manager for...
UK falling back in global automation race – robot sales down 3% Installations of industrial robots in the United Kingdom fell by 3% to 2,306 units in 2018. In the...
Europe backs Northvolt’s battery gigafactory The European Investment Bank has given its in-principle agreement to support the financing of Europe’s first home-grown gigafactory for lithium-ion battery cells, Northvolt Ett, in Skellefteå, Sweden.
U.S. Senate ponders EV supply chain development The United States is closer to forming an EV supply chain policy, with lawmakers showing bipartisan support for legislation aimed at reducing China’s dominance in metals production and battery manufacturing.
Tempo Automation lands USD 45 million Series C funding Tempo Automation, which specializes in prototyping and low-volume production of...
BlackBern Partners acquires Zentech Mfg. Zentech Manufacturing Inc. has been acquired by BlackBern Partners LLC, in partnership with...
TDK‑Lambda opens new EMC centre Its a double celebration for the local power supply manufacturer; firstly the opening...
Silicon reclaim wafer market logs second year of strong growth Logging a second consecutive year of strong growth, the silicon wafer reclaim market...
Volkswagen maps out its plan for battery cell production As part of its electrification offensive the Volkswagen Group is to move forward with setting...
Harris awards block buy contract to Kitron for F-35 work Kitron says it has received a contract from Harris for production of Integrated...
Volvo inks battery supply deals with CATL and LG Chem Volvo Car Group says that it has signed long-term agreements with battery makers CATL and...
DigiLens ends Series C with investments from UDC, Samsung Ventures DigiLens Inc. has closed an oversubscribed USD 50 million Series C preferred equity...
US-China trade war escalates - notebook PC markets at risk May 10th sees the US-China trade dispute escalating - yet again - as the US continues to hike tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese imports, going from 10% to 25%.
Scania signs battery supply deal with Northvolt Truck maker Scania has reportedly signed a supply agreement with Swedish...
Hyundai Motor & KIA Motors invests €80M in Rimac Hyundai Motor to invest EUR 64 million and Kia Motors will invest EUR 16 million in the Croatian high-performance electric vehicle technology company. At the same time Rimac and Hyundai Motor Group are forming a technical...Load more news
Related news