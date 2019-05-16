© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Clearfield scaling up ops, R&D at two NA sites

Clearfield Inc. is moving forward with expansion plans to increase its manufacturing warehouse space and R&D capabilities.

The expansion will involve creating a dedicated, secure research and development lab and expanding its manufacturing operations to meet the increasing demand for products created by wireless and FTTx roll outs. In a press release, the company said the investments are expected to lower Clearfield’s manufacturing costs and enhance the company’s on-time deliveries and short lead times. At the Minneapolis facility, Clearfield’s manufacturing warehouse space will increase by 20%, which will improve material handling and production process efficiency. The added space will also include a secure, dedicated room for independent labs to witness and verify ongoing product development testing. At the company’s manufacturing plant in Tijuana, Mexico, capital expansion and personnel hires will bolster the company’s production capacity in the area of fiber management and fiber delivery solutions and its ability to expand the range and reach of fiber networks. “We’re reaching the tipping point for fiber-based services where the commercial and market opportunities for both the residential and business markets cannot tolerate delay,” said Cheri Beranek, Clearfield president and CEO. “Network operators need products and partners that can help them lower the operational and capital costs of deploying fiber and Clearfield is committed to be that partner as our recent expansions demonstrate.”