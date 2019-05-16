© scanrail dreamstime.com

Blackstone Resources seeks funding for battery production

Switzerland-based Blackstone Resources AG says that it has submitted an application with the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) for access to is battery production subsidy programme.

The move follows positive correspondence from the German ministry BMWi, inviting Blackstone along with a number of prominent battery makers, to submit an application for financing, the company states in press release. The application submitted by Blackstone was made through its 100% owned subsidiary Blackstone Research, which is based in Erfurt, Germany. It was made in close co-operation with its future partners from Belgium, The United Kingdom, Austria, Poland and two from Germany. The BMWi are now reviewing Blackstone’s application and based on its merits, will inform the company on the outcome in due course. “We are confident that the application Blackstone has made is strong and will result in future subsidies being made available,” the company writes. In addition, Blackstone is preparing additional applications with individual states in Germany; Thuringia, Saxony and Brandenburg.