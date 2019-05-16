© scanrail dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 16, 2019
Blackstone Resources seeks funding for battery production
Switzerland-based Blackstone Resources AG says that it has submitted an application with the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) for access to is battery production subsidy programme.
The move follows positive correspondence from the German ministry BMWi, inviting Blackstone along with a number of prominent battery makers, to submit an application for financing, the company states in press release. The application submitted by Blackstone was made through its 100% owned subsidiary Blackstone Research, which is based in Erfurt, Germany. It was made in close co-operation with its future partners from Belgium, The United Kingdom, Austria, Poland and two from Germany. The BMWi are now reviewing Blackstone’s application and based on its merits, will inform the company on the outcome in due course. “We are confident that the application Blackstone has made is strong and will result in future subsidies being made available,” the company writes. In addition, Blackstone is preparing additional applications with individual states in Germany; Thuringia, Saxony and Brandenburg.
Ross-shire Engineering invests in Saftronics Scottish-based engineering and manufacturing contractor RSE (Ross-shire Engineering) says it...
KAMIC Group acquires Swetouch KAMIC Group AB has acquired all the shares in Swetouch AB. The sellers are the company’s...
Trade tensions mount as China reacts to blacklist In response to a U.S. Government decision to blacklist Huawei, China said it is taking steps to protect its companies, in a further test of wills between the economic titans.
ATI selects Universal’s Fuzion for high-mix production Assembly Technologies Inc. (ATI) has added a Universal Instruments FuzionXC2-37 to its...
Sponsored content by Congatec AGComputer-on-Modules for AI based industrial vision systems Flexibility is trump Vision and artificial intelligence (AI) are megatrends in automation, next to IIoT, Industry 4.0 and cyber-virtual factories. Embedded computer technologies for such systems have to meet increasingly complex demands...
Clearfield scaling up ops, R&D at two NA sites Clearfield Inc. is moving forward with expansion plans to increase its manufacturing warehouse...
After three years of growth - semi revenues are projected to fall After three consecutive years of growth, with YoY growth of 13.2% in 2018, the latest update to the Semiconductor Applications Forecaster (SAF) from IDC forecasts that worldwide semiconductor revenue will decline to USD 440...
Blackstone Resources seeks funding for battery production Switzerland-based Blackstone Resources AG says that it has submitted an application with...
Trump signs order to protect US telecom networks US president Donald Trump has signed an executive order declaring a national emergency...
Electrolube expands USA operation Electrolube has appointed David Burns as new Business Development Manager for...
UK falling back in global automation race – robot sales down 3% Installations of industrial robots in the United Kingdom fell by 3% to 2,306 units in 2018. In the...
Europe backs Northvolt’s battery gigafactory The European Investment Bank has given its in-principle agreement to support the financing of Europe’s first home-grown gigafactory for lithium-ion battery cells, Northvolt Ett, in Skellefteå, Sweden.
U.S. Senate ponders EV supply chain development The United States is closer to forming an EV supply chain policy, with lawmakers showing bipartisan support for legislation aimed at reducing China’s dominance in metals production and battery manufacturing.
Tempo Automation lands USD 45 million Series C funding Tempo Automation, which specializes in prototyping and low-volume production of...
BlackBern Partners acquires Zentech Mfg. Zentech Manufacturing Inc. has been acquired by BlackBern Partners LLC, in partnership with...
TDK‑Lambda opens new EMC centre Its a double celebration for the local power supply manufacturer; firstly the opening...
Silicon reclaim wafer market logs second year of strong growth Logging a second consecutive year of strong growth, the silicon wafer reclaim market...
Volkswagen maps out its plan for battery cell production As part of its electrification offensive the Volkswagen Group is to move forward with setting...
Harris awards block buy contract to Kitron for F-35 work Kitron says it has received a contract from Harris for production of Integrated...
Volvo inks battery supply deals with CATL and LG Chem Volvo Car Group says that it has signed long-term agreements with battery makers CATL and...
DigiLens ends Series C with investments from UDC, Samsung Ventures DigiLens Inc. has closed an oversubscribed USD 50 million Series C preferred equity...
US-China trade war escalates - notebook PC markets at risk May 10th sees the US-China trade dispute escalating - yet again - as the US continues to hike tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese imports, going from 10% to 25%.
Scania signs battery supply deal with Northvolt Truck maker Scania has reportedly signed a supply agreement with Swedish...
Hyundai Motor & KIA Motors invests €80M in Rimac Hyundai Motor to invest EUR 64 million and Kia Motors will invest EUR 16 million in the Croatian high-performance electric vehicle technology company. At the same time Rimac and Hyundai Motor Group are forming a technical...Load more news