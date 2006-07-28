Business as usual<br> through september at Elektrotryck

Elektrotryck that earlier this week filed for bankruptcy will continue its business as usual at least through September.

Today, the 20 interested companies will receive the background information and the basic data about the PCB provider Elektrotryck and its role on the market in the document that will be distributed today.



However the business at Elektrotryck will run as usual at least until end of September. Today Elektrotryck is in the middle of the vacations but on August 14th the machines will run at the Ekerö plant again.