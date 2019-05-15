© Piksel Dreamstime.com

BlackBern Partners acquires Zentech Mfg.

Zentech Manufacturing Inc. has been acquired by BlackBern Partners LLC, in partnership with Zentech management and new CEO Steve Pudles.

Pudles has 30 years’ experience in the EMS business and is a 20-year member and past chairman of IPC Board of Directors. According to a company press release, outgoing Zentech CEO and President Matt Turpin remains with Zentech as an advisor and investor, and all members of the senior management team will remain with Zentech, post-acquisition. “Matt has built Zentech into an outstanding supplier within the aerospace, defense, medical and high-reliability markets. I have always enjoyed meeting with Matt at IPC events and look forward to his counsel as I begin my CEO tenure at Zentech. I am excited to work with this team to sustain and extend Zentech’s delivery of uncompromising quality product,” said Pudles. BlackBern Partner Jonathan Bernstein said, “The loyalty of their impressive customer list affirms this very talented leadership team and the differentiated model they employ. We look forward to partnering with Steve to invest in furthering this model in the current facilities and through strategic acquisitions.” Founded in 2010, BlackBern Partners LLC is a New York City-based private equity firm that acquires high-performing businesses in the middle market.