Cold welcome for 100-dollar-computer in India

The 100 dollar-computer that MIT(Massachussetts Institute of Technology) is marketing to the third world to give children the opportunity to access internet has received a cold welcome from India.

MIT's 100-dollar-computer has, after that among others Bill Gates made fun of the cheap computer that is charged by winding a crank handle, now been equipped with a charging solution with a rope.



By pulling the rope for about one minute the power is enough for the computer to be used for ten minutes.



The minister of education in India, Sudep Banerjee, though rejected the offer to participate in the cheap-computer-program saying that India need more teachers and class rooms rather than computers.