Asymtek Introduces Axiom Dual-Lane System

Asymtek announces the Axiom* X-1022 Dual-Lane dispensing system to maximize throughput during multi-pass underfill operations.

The dual-lane system increases the number of units per hour (UPH) produced in high-volume semiconductor applications such as flip chip and chip scale package (CSP) underfill. The X-1022 allows parallel processing on two lanes for continuous dispensing, eliminating lost time in non-dispensing activities, such as material flow-out and substrate loading and unloading. In some applications, a 60 to 80 percent increase in throughput over single-lane dispensers can be achieved.



The dual-lane capability allows underfill flow-out in one lane while jetting underfill in the opposite lane. When underfill flow-out time is in the 40-second range, or when more than one underfill pass is required, a single lane dispenser loses valuable production time waiting for capillary flow of

material under the die before dispensing a second pass. The Axiom X-1022 system eliminates the wait-time by enabling two dispensing processes to operate at the same time.



The conveyors are independently controlled, allowing different-sized parts to be processed in lanes one and two for ultimate process flexibility. The programmable flat-belt, dual-lane conveyor allows for a variety of process carriers, including Auer boats, lead frames, and custom carriers. The

conveyor is SMEMA (Surface Mount Equipment Manufacturers Association) compliant with a fixed first rail and adjustable second, third, and fourth rails. Greatest improvements in machine utilization and total UPH can be realized for large die with multiple fill applications.



The system is also configured with up to six stations of contact or impingement heating, three stations per lane: pre-heat, dispense and post-heat. The six heat stations ensure precise and consistent substrate heating at specified ramp rates for efficient and highly reliable fluid

dispensing.



Operating within the WindowsR XP environment, the Axiom's FluidmoveR for WindowsR XP (FmXP*) software offers advancements in throughput, fluid management and process control. For example, the board or substrate is sensed in the pre-dispense station and the associated dispensing program is automatically loaded.



The Axiom dual-lane system uses Asymtek's patented jetting technology. Mass Flow Control and Calibrated Process Jetting control the critical aspects of the fluid dispensing process in a closed feedback loop.