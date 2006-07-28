SMT & Inspection | July 28, 2006
Asymtek Introduces Axiom Dual-Lane System
Asymtek announces the Axiom* X-1022 Dual-Lane dispensing system to maximize throughput during multi-pass underfill operations.
The dual-lane system increases the number of units per hour (UPH) produced in high-volume semiconductor applications such as flip chip and chip scale package (CSP) underfill. The X-1022 allows parallel processing on two lanes for continuous dispensing, eliminating lost time in non-dispensing activities, such as material flow-out and substrate loading and unloading. In some applications, a 60 to 80 percent increase in throughput over single-lane dispensers can be achieved.
The dual-lane capability allows underfill flow-out in one lane while jetting underfill in the opposite lane. When underfill flow-out time is in the 40-second range, or when more than one underfill pass is required, a single lane dispenser loses valuable production time waiting for capillary flow of
material under the die before dispensing a second pass. The Axiom X-1022 system eliminates the wait-time by enabling two dispensing processes to operate at the same time.
The conveyors are independently controlled, allowing different-sized parts to be processed in lanes one and two for ultimate process flexibility. The programmable flat-belt, dual-lane conveyor allows for a variety of process carriers, including Auer boats, lead frames, and custom carriers. The
conveyor is SMEMA (Surface Mount Equipment Manufacturers Association) compliant with a fixed first rail and adjustable second, third, and fourth rails. Greatest improvements in machine utilization and total UPH can be realized for large die with multiple fill applications.
The system is also configured with up to six stations of contact or impingement heating, three stations per lane: pre-heat, dispense and post-heat. The six heat stations ensure precise and consistent substrate heating at specified ramp rates for efficient and highly reliable fluid
dispensing.
Operating within the WindowsR XP environment, the Axiom's FluidmoveR for WindowsR XP (FmXP*) software offers advancements in throughput, fluid management and process control. For example, the board or substrate is sensed in the pre-dispense station and the associated dispensing program is automatically loaded.
The Axiom dual-lane system uses Asymtek's patented jetting technology. Mass Flow Control and Calibrated Process Jetting control the critical aspects of the fluid dispensing process in a closed feedback loop.
The dual-lane capability allows underfill flow-out in one lane while jetting underfill in the opposite lane. When underfill flow-out time is in the 40-second range, or when more than one underfill pass is required, a single lane dispenser loses valuable production time waiting for capillary flow of
material under the die before dispensing a second pass. The Axiom X-1022 system eliminates the wait-time by enabling two dispensing processes to operate at the same time.
The conveyors are independently controlled, allowing different-sized parts to be processed in lanes one and two for ultimate process flexibility. The programmable flat-belt, dual-lane conveyor allows for a variety of process carriers, including Auer boats, lead frames, and custom carriers. The
conveyor is SMEMA (Surface Mount Equipment Manufacturers Association) compliant with a fixed first rail and adjustable second, third, and fourth rails. Greatest improvements in machine utilization and total UPH can be realized for large die with multiple fill applications.
The system is also configured with up to six stations of contact or impingement heating, three stations per lane: pre-heat, dispense and post-heat. The six heat stations ensure precise and consistent substrate heating at specified ramp rates for efficient and highly reliable fluid
dispensing.
Operating within the WindowsR XP environment, the Axiom's FluidmoveR for WindowsR XP (FmXP*) software offers advancements in throughput, fluid management and process control. For example, the board or substrate is sensed in the pre-dispense station and the associated dispensing program is automatically loaded.
The Axiom dual-lane system uses Asymtek's patented jetting technology. Mass Flow Control and Calibrated Process Jetting control the critical aspects of the fluid dispensing process in a closed feedback loop.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments