© Enics Electronics Production | May 13, 2019
New GM for Enics Sweden
EMS provider Enics announces that the company has appointed Mr. Per-Anders Hallberg as General Manager for Enics Sweden.
Mr Hallberg brings with him a strong production and strategic leadership background in manufacturing. He has worked in various manufacturing companies as production manager, executive director and general manager being responsible of the teams in the Nordics, the company states in a short update.
New GM for Enics Sweden EMS provider Enics announces that the company has appointed Mr. Per-Anders Hallberg as...
Asahi Kasei to relocate European headquarters Japanese technology company Asahi Kasei says it will relocate its European Headquarter, Asahi...
ESA and GomSpace to adapt and improve smallsat subsystems GomSpace and ESA have signed a contract to adapt and improve smallsat systems and...
AirBorn Inc. injecting cash, adding jobs in PA AirBorn Inc., a manufacturer of mission critical electronics, in partnership with Pennsylvania...
Sponsored content by Congatec AGComputer-on-Modules for AI based industrial vision systems Flexibility is trump Vision and artificial intelligence (AI) are megatrends in automation, next to IIoT, Industry 4.0 and cyber-virtual factories. Embedded computer technologies for such systems have to meet increasingly complex demands...
Saab announces new US advanced manufacturing site Swedish defence and security company Saab announces a new site for advanced...
Continental making progress on its new HQ Continental has laid the foundation stone for its new company headquarters in...
Lithium Australia forms alliance with Chinese battery producer Lithium Australia has signed a letter of intent with Chinese battery producer DLG Battery...
An escalation of trade war does not help The German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association (VDMA), says that the increase...
Groundbreaking for new EDAG development centre Germany-based independent development service provider EDAG will concentrate development resources in a new EDAG building on the Frankfurter Ring in Munich (Germany).
Universal Display establishes UDC Ventures Universal Display Corporation announced it has formed UDC Ventures as its corporate...
GM in talks with Workhorse Group for Lordstown Complex Talks are officially underway between General Motors Co. and Workhorse Group Inc. to sell...
Latest GM investment means 450 more jobs for OH General Motors Co. announced today that it’s making a USD 700 million investment to three...
CK Holdings completes acquisition of Magneti Marelli from FCA CK Holdings, a holding company of Calsonic Kansei, has completed its previously...
512GB SSDs' price-per-GB to hit an all-time low by year end According to research by DRAMeXchange , a division of TrendForce, the NAND flash...
Schaeffler acquires XTRONIC GmbH Schaeffler AG, acting via its subsidiary Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, has...
Li-ion battery group Farasis to set up battery factory in Germany Global battery manufacturer Farasis Energy Inc. announced its intent to set up a battery cell...
Polestar establishes new UK R&D facility Polestar says it has significantly expanded its research and development capacity with the...
Senator Murkowski intros mineral supply chain legislation Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced the introduction of bipartisan legislation to secure...
Mitsubishi Electric picks up equity stake in robotics startup Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has taken an equity stake in Boston-based Realtime Robotics...
Tesla: shortage of EV battery minerals on the horizon Citing under-investment in the mining sector, Tesla Inc. said last week that it expects global...
1Q19 registers the 4th largest sequential IC market decline From 1Q84 through 1Q19 there have been 141 quarters, and only seven of them registered an IC market decline of ≥10%.
IMI records revenues of $323M in 1Q19 Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) opened the year with first quarter consolidated revenues...
Cree to pump USD 1 billion into silicon carbide capacity North Carolina-based Cree Inc. has announced plans to invest USD 1 billion into the expansion of a state-of-the-art, automated 200 mm silicon carbide fabrication facility and materials mega factory at its Durham campus.
Top 3 China panel suppliers surpass 40% in 1Q market share According to the TV panel shipment report for 1Q19 by WitsView, a division of...Load more news