© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com General | May 13, 2019
Asahi Kasei to relocate European headquarters
Japanese technology company Asahi Kasei says it will relocate its European Headquarter, Asahi Kasei Europe (AKEU), within Düsseldorf.
The relocation is scheduled for the second half of 2020. At the new location at Düsseldorf Harbour, the company consolidates its sales, marketing and R&D activities with the aim to further enhance its business approach to the European automotive industry, a press release reads. After the establishment of its European Headquarter Asahi Kasei Europe at Seestern, Düsseldorf in April 2016, Asahi Kasei has been accelerating its activities towards the European automotive industry. This has been followed by the opening of the Asahi Kasei Europe R&D Center in CHEMPARK Dormagen in October 2017, providing local technical support and strengthening the cooperation with European companies and universities. To lay the base for further growth, Asahi Kasei has decided to relocate its European Headquarter. In April 2019, the company signed a rental contract for the C-View office location in Düsseldorf Harbour. At the same time, Asahi Kasei Microdevices Europe – located at Seestern – and the Asahi Kasei Europe R&D Center - located at CHEMPARK Dormagen - will also move to the new office. The R&D Center is currently using the office space of Asahi Kasei Spandex Europe (AKSE), a manufacturer of elastic fibers. AKSE is not planning to relocate and will stay at its current location at CHEMPARK Dormagen. “The C-View office provides us with the great opportunity to combine our sales, marketing and R&D activities at one single location. This will enable us to further accelerate our business activities in Europe, especially towards the European automotive industry. At the same time, it shows our commitment to the city of Düsseldorf as a strong base for our European business”, Hideki Tsutsumi, Managing Director of Asahi Kasei Europe, explains.
