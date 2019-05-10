© Airborn inc

AirBorn Inc. injecting cash, adding jobs in PA

AirBorn Inc., a manufacturer of mission critical electronics, in partnership with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s Action Team, is investing USD 3.7 million in its Lake City, Pennsylvania facility and plans to create 249 full-time jobs and retain more than one hundred existing positions at the plant over the next three years.

AirBorn received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for a USD 500,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a USD 112,050 workforce development grant to help the company train its existing workers. AirBorn was also encouraged to apply for a USD 875,000 low-interest loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority. The expansion plan calls for a doubling of the plant’s size, to 60,000 square-feet, as well as capital investments in new equipment and machinery, according to a company press release. “We are encouraged by the governor’s support of our rapidly expanding business and are excited to bring additional manufacturing capacity online to better serve our customers and create new career opportunities in the Erie County community,” AirBorn CEO Cindy Lewis said. The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, a group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania, with additional coordination through the Erie County Redevelopment Authority and the Erie Chamber & Growth Partnership. The Lake City facility currently employs approximately 140 people, who design and manufacture complex electronics for use in a variety of applications in the medical, defense, aerospace, and other industries. Formed 60 years ago, AirBorn Inc. is an employee-owned company whose core business is engineering and manufacturing specialized connectors and electronic components for OEMs worldwide.