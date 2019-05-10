© Airborn inc General | May 10, 2019
AirBorn Inc. injecting cash, adding jobs in PA
AirBorn Inc., a manufacturer of mission critical electronics, in partnership with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s Action Team, is investing USD 3.7 million in its Lake City, Pennsylvania facility and plans to create 249 full-time jobs and retain more than one hundred existing positions at the plant over the next three years.
AirBorn received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development for a USD 500,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a USD 112,050 workforce development grant to help the company train its existing workers. AirBorn was also encouraged to apply for a USD 875,000 low-interest loan through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority. The expansion plan calls for a doubling of the plant’s size, to 60,000 square-feet, as well as capital investments in new equipment and machinery, according to a company press release. “We are encouraged by the governor’s support of our rapidly expanding business and are excited to bring additional manufacturing capacity online to better serve our customers and create new career opportunities in the Erie County community,” AirBorn CEO Cindy Lewis said. The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, a group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania, with additional coordination through the Erie County Redevelopment Authority and the Erie Chamber & Growth Partnership. The Lake City facility currently employs approximately 140 people, who design and manufacture complex electronics for use in a variety of applications in the medical, defense, aerospace, and other industries. Formed 60 years ago, AirBorn Inc. is an employee-owned company whose core business is engineering and manufacturing specialized connectors and electronic components for OEMs worldwide.
AirBorn Inc. injecting cash, adding jobs in PA AirBorn Inc., a manufacturer of mission critical electronics, in partnership with Pennsylvania...
Saab announces new US advanced manufacturing site Swedish defence and security company Saab announces a new site for advanced...
Continental making progress on its new HQ Continental has laid the foundation stone for its new company headquarters in...
Lithium Australia forms alliance with Chinese battery producer Lithium Australia has signed a letter of intent with Chinese battery producer DLG Battery...
An escalation of trade war does not help The German Mechanical Engineering Industry Association (VDMA), says that the increase...
Groundbreaking for new EDAG development centre Germany-based independent development service provider EDAG will concentrate development resources in a new EDAG building on the Frankfurter Ring in Munich (Germany).
Universal Display establishes UDC Ventures Universal Display Corporation announced it has formed UDC Ventures as its corporate...
GM in talks with Workhorse Group for Lordstown Complex Talks are officially underway between General Motors Co. and Workhorse Group Inc. to sell...
Latest GM investment means 450 more jobs for OH General Motors Co. announced today that it’s making a USD 700 million investment to three...
CK Holdings completes acquisition of Magneti Marelli from FCA CK Holdings, a holding company of Calsonic Kansei, has completed its previously...
512GB SSDs' price-per-GB to hit an all-time low by year end According to research by DRAMeXchange , a division of TrendForce, the NAND flash...
Schaeffler acquires XTRONIC GmbH Schaeffler AG, acting via its subsidiary Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG, has...
Li-ion battery group Farasis to set up battery factory in Germany Global battery manufacturer Farasis Energy Inc. announced its intent to set up a battery cell...
Polestar establishes new UK R&D facility Polestar says it has significantly expanded its research and development capacity with the...
Senator Murkowski intros mineral supply chain legislation Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced the introduction of bipartisan legislation to secure...
Mitsubishi Electric picks up equity stake in robotics startup Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has taken an equity stake in Boston-based Realtime Robotics...
Tesla: shortage of EV battery minerals on the horizon Citing under-investment in the mining sector, Tesla Inc. said last week that it expects global...
1Q19 registers the 4th largest sequential IC market decline From 1Q84 through 1Q19 there have been 141 quarters, and only seven of them registered an IC market decline of ≥10%.
IMI records revenues of $323M in 1Q19 Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) opened the year with first quarter consolidated revenues...
Cree to pump USD 1 billion into silicon carbide capacity North Carolina-based Cree Inc. has announced plans to invest USD 1 billion into the expansion of a state-of-the-art, automated 200 mm silicon carbide fabrication facility and materials mega factory at its Durham campus.
Top 3 China panel suppliers surpass 40% in 1Q market share According to the TV panel shipment report for 1Q19 by WitsView, a division of...
Jenoptik receives traffic safety order from the City of Cologne The order from the City of Cologne includes ten semistationary speed monitoring...
TTM Technologies recorded a loss in 1Q19 Costa Mesa, California-based PCB and RF components manufacturer, TTM...
Intermolecular to be acquired by Merck KGaA Intermolecular has signed a definitive agreement under which a wholly owned subsidiary...Load more news
Related news