Another order for Orbotech

Orbotech, Inc., the North American subsidiary of Orbotech Ltd., announced that HEI, Inc., a leading manufacturer of microcircuits and subsystems for medical, hearing, communications and high-speed data processing applications, has purchased and is utilizing in production a Discovery™ automated optical inspection (AOI) system and Paragon™ Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) systems at its high density interconnect manufacturing facility in Tempe, AZ.

Mr. Gary Homan, General Manager at HEI's Tempe facility, said: “We are very pleased with the enabling technology capabilities and operational advantages that these advanced Orbotech systems have given us. They have already proven to be valuable tools in our unique, customer demand-based (CDBM) manufacturing process to continuously improve quality and manufacturing response while reducing costs. At the same time, they are also helping us in our pro-active efforts to reduce lead-time and cycle while boosting inventory turns and working capital”.



Mr. Barry Cohen, President of Orbotech, Inc., commented “We are very pleased that our latest generation systems have earned the enthusiastic endorsement of HEI. Our Paragon LDI system and Discovery AOI systems provide flexible and unmatched performance for all PCB applications including full capabilities and top performance for the demanding product requirements associated with HEI's specialization in the medical, communications and industrial sectors.”