© General Motors General | May 09, 2019
Latest GM investment means 450 more jobs for OH
General Motors Co. announced today that it’s making a USD 700 million investment to three key Ohio plants that will expand the company’s operations in the cities of Toledo, Parma and Moraine and create approximately 450 new manufacturing jobs.
The expansion plans for the three facilities are targeted at core GM products. The DMAX plant in Moraine is expanding diesel engine production for GM's all-new heavy-duty pickups, which go on sale later this year; Toledo Transmission will expand production of the company's all-new 10-speed automatic transmission for trucks and SUVs; and the Parma Metal Center will expand production of stamped parts and deploy laser cell welding technology. Hourly employees from GM plants may request a transfer to other UAW-represented sites as jobs are created. This latest announcement of the potential creation of 450 jobs in Ohio adds to the approximately 2,000 jobs that GM has created in the states of Ohio, Michigan and Kentucky so far in 2019.
