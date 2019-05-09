© pichetw dreamstime.com General | May 09, 2019
CK Holdings completes acquisition of Magneti Marelli from FCA
CK Holdings, a holding company of Calsonic Kansei, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Magneti Marelli S.p.A. from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
The combined business will now operate under the entity “Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co., Ltd.” This transaction – which has received all the necessary regulatory and anti-trust approvals – combines two successful businesses, with combined revenues of EUR 14.6 billion. The combined entity is the world’s 7th largest global independent automotive supplier, based on total revenues, and will operate out of 170 facilities and R&D centers across Europe, Japan, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The combined business will be led by Beda Bolzenius, currently CEO of Calsonic Kansei, based in Japan. Ermanno Ferrari, CEO of Magneti Marelli, will join the Magneti Marelli CK Holdings board. “We are delighted that today we formally come together as one company. In the last few months, our two companies have spent a lot of time getting to know each other and our respective businesses and I’m very confident and excited about our future potential as one firm,” says Beda Bolzenius, CEO, Calsonic Kansei and Magneti Marelli, and continues. “As part of this, our relationship with FCA remains an important one, as we continue to serve them as part of our multi-year supply agreement. In being able to serve our customers as one firm, integration is a key priority – both culturally and operationally. We will coordinate our efforts to focus on creating a globally-diversified tier-one supplier, which our customers and employees can be proud to be part of.”
