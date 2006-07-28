Orbotech delivers Two Paragons and three laser plotters to American PCB firm

Orbotech, Inc., the North American subsidiary of Orbotech Ltd., announced that TTM Technologies, Inc., a leading manufacturer of time-critical and technologically advanced printed circuit boards, has purchased and installed two Paragon™ Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) systems and three LP™-9008 laser plotters for use in its bare printed circuit board manufacturing facilities in Washington, California, and Wisconsin, USA.

Mr. Shane Whiteside, COO of TTM Technologies, Inc., commented: “Our customers rely on TTM Technologies to support their most demanding applications. The wide range of time–critical services and technologies that TTM provides requires us to continually seek new solutions to maintain our competitive advantage. Orbotech's advanced systems play an instrumental role in our ability to fully accommodate this wide range of manufacturing requirements and deliver the highest quality products, fast turn-around time and responsive service to our customers”.



“TTM has a successful, long-standing strategy involving a time and technology approach for meeting the diverse needs of its customer base. We are very pleased that they have again selected Orbotech as their preferred supplier by purchasing our latest laser plotting and laser direct imaging systems”, said Barry Cohen, President of Orbotech, Inc. “Utilizing a mix of these two imaging methods is representative of the flexible production solution set that many North American manufacturers are adopting to meet the varied requirements of its customers, particularly for prototyping applications.”