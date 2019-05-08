© victor habbick dreamstime.com General | May 08, 2019
Mitsubishi Electric picks up equity stake in robotics startup
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has taken an equity stake in Boston-based Realtime Robotics Inc., a three-year old U.S. startup that develops and commercializes motion-planning technologies.
Motion planning is the process of calculating and determining the optimized path that a robot should take to reach a goal without colliding with any obstacle. Realtime Robotics' motion path planning solution performs the necessary calculations in real time. Going forward, Mitsubishi Electric expects to launch new industrial robot systems that integrate Realtime Robotics' motion-planning technologies by 2020. At the same time, the company has plans to continue collaborating with other companies to bolster its smart-manufacturing solutions.
