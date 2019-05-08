© dmitry bomshtein dreamstime.com Analysis | May 08, 2019
1Q19 registers the 4th largest sequential IC market decline
From 1Q84 through 1Q19 there have been 141 quarters, and only seven of them registered an IC market decline of ≥10%.
The below tavle ranks the largest double-digit sequential quarterly IC market declines that have occurred since 1984. As shown, the 1Q19/4Q18 IC market decline of 17.6% was the fourth largest since 1984 and the third largest first quarter decline over that same timeperiod. Largest double-digit quarterly IC market declines since 1984
As shown, each year in which a double-digit quarterly IC market decline occurred, the full-year IC market dropped by at least 9%. It is interesting to note that three of the seven largest quarterly IC market downturns since 1984 took place during the first three quarters of 2001, which put the 3Q01 IC market 44% below that of 4Q00. As a result, 2001’s disastrous full-year IC market decline of 33% still stands as the worst annual performance in the history of the IC industry.
The first quarter is usually the weakest quarter of the year for the IC market, averaging a sequential decline of 2.1% over the past 36 years, but the severity of the 1Q19/4Q18 IC market drop has started this year off at a very low level. As a result, given the typical seasonality of the IC market, an abnormally strong second half of the year will be required in order to avoid a full-year 2019 double-digit IC market decline.
For more information visit IC Insights
|Rank
|Quarter
|Sequential IC Market Change (%)
|Annual IC Market Change (%)
|1
|1Q01
|-20.5%
|-33%
|2
|2Q01
|-20.5%
|-33%
|3
|1Q85
|-18.0%
|-19%
|4
|1Q19
|-17.6%
|≥-9% (Fcst)
|5
|1Q09
|-14.3%
|-10%
|6
|2Q96
|-13.8%
|-9%
|7
|3Q01
|-11.2%
|-33%
For more information visit IC Insights
Senator Murkowski intros mineral supply chain legislation Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) announced the introduction of bipartisan legislation to secure...
Mitsubishi Electric picks up equity stake in robotics startup Mitsubishi Electric Corporation has taken an equity stake in Boston-based Realtime Robotics...
Tesla: shortage of EV battery minerals on the horizon Citing under-investment in the mining sector, Tesla Inc. said last week that it expects global...
1Q19 registers the 4th largest sequential IC market decline From 1Q84 through 1Q19 there have been 141 quarters, and only seven of them registered an IC market decline of ≥10%.
IMI records revenues of $323M in 1Q19 Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) opened the year with first quarter consolidated revenues...
Cree to pump USD 1 billion into silicon carbide capacity North Carolina-based Cree Inc. has announced plans to invest USD 1 billion into the expansion of a state-of-the-art, automated 200 mm silicon carbide fabrication facility and materials mega factory at its Durham campus.
Top 3 China panel suppliers surpass 40% in 1Q market share According to the TV panel shipment report for 1Q19 by WitsView, a division of...
Jenoptik receives traffic safety order from the City of Cologne The order from the City of Cologne includes ten semistationary speed monitoring...
TTM Technologies recorded a loss in 1Q19 Costa Mesa, California-based PCB and RF components manufacturer, TTM...
Intermolecular to be acquired by Merck KGaA Intermolecular has signed a definitive agreement under which a wholly owned subsidiary...
Europe's first gigafactory for battery storage systems Europe’s first gigafactory for battery storage systems is being put into operation in Lutherstadt Wittenberg, Germany.
Marvell buys Aquantia, revs automotive Ethernet capabilities Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is acquiring all outstanding shares of Aquantia and extending its...
Risen Energy finds a partner to expand business into Australia Chinese solar module manufacturer Risen Energy recently announced a strategic...
Japan's CMK to to accelerate development with 3D printing platform Nano Dimension is making its entry into the Japanese market with the sale of its DragonFly...
Samsung expands its Montreal AI lab Samsung Electronics announces the expansion of the ‘Samsung Advanced Institute of...
Valmet Automotive is looking to add 1000 new employees Valmet Automotive’s says that its recruiting need will be around 1,000 employees in Finland this...
Is Foxconn increasing or decreasing Wisconsin investment? The White House on Wednesday stood by its assertion that Foxconn will soon announce...
Harris lands major F/A-18 EW system contract Harris Corporation has secured a USD 212 million contract modification to supply the next...
Generac picks up Pika, enters energy storage market Wisconsin-based Generac Holdings Inc. has acquired Pika Energy Inc., a Maine...
BMZ China Ltd. five-folds its capacities Lithium-ion based battery systems manufacturer, BMZ Group, says it is expanding in...
Improved operating result for Aspocomp The year started with an increase in net sales and operating profit for...
Ezeiza International gets USD 4.2M worth of Smiths security Smiths Detection Inc. (SDI) supplier Dainippon, has received an order to supply HI-SCAN XCT 10080, a next generation, high-speed explosives detection system (EDS), to Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
4th largest sequential IC market decline on record From 1Q84 through 1Q19 there have been 141 quarters, and only seven of them registered...
LG Chem, SK Innovation square off again LG Chem Ltd. and LGCMI, its U.S. subsidiary, jointly launched two lawsuits on Monday against...Load more news