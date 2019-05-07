© mikael damkier dreamstime.com General | May 07, 2019
Intermolecular to be acquired by Merck KGaA
Intermolecular has signed a definitive agreement under which a wholly owned subsidiary of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a science and technology company, will acquire Intermolecular for USD 1.20 per share in an all cash transaction, representing an equity value of Intermolecular of approximately USD 62 million.
"We are pleased to become an integral part of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's leading electronic materials business and look forward to all of the new and exciting opportunities we see for our customers and employees. We believe our technology expertise is very complementary and creates a unique offering that will continue to shape the innovations of tomorrow," said Chris Kramer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intermolecular. "Intermolecular's unique capabilities in rapid material screening, in combination with the R&D pipeline of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, will allow us to offer our customers faster materials innovation, through parallel composition experiment and full performance testing and characterization," said Kai Beckmann, member of the Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Executive Board and CEO of Performance Materials. "We are excited to join forces with Intermolecular and bring significant advantages to our customers compared to conventional materials R&D." The acquisition has been unanimously approved by Intermolecular's Board of Directors and the Executive Board of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2019, subject to the approval of Intermolecular's stockholders, clearance by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, will acquire Intermolecular through its wholly owned subsidiary EMD Group Holding II, Inc.
1Q19 registers the 4th largest sequential IC market decline From 1Q84 through 1Q19 there have been 141 quarters, and only seven of them registered an IC market decline of ≥10%.
IMI records revenues of $323M in 1Q19 Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI) opened the year with first quarter consolidated revenues...
Cree to pump USD 1 billion into silicon carbide capacity North Carolina-based Cree Inc. has announced plans to invest USD 1 billion into the expansion of a state-of-the-art, automated 200 mm silicon carbide fabrication facility and materials mega factory at its Durham campus.
Top 3 China panel suppliers surpass 40% in 1Q market share According to the TV panel shipment report for 1Q19 by WitsView, a division of...
Jenoptik receives traffic safety order from the City of Cologne The order from the City of Cologne includes ten semistationary speed monitoring...
TTM Technologies recorded a loss in 1Q19 Costa Mesa, California-based PCB and RF components manufacturer, TTM...
Europe's first gigafactory for battery storage systems Europe’s first gigafactory for battery storage systems is being put into operation in Lutherstadt Wittenberg, Germany.
Marvell buys Aquantia, revs automotive Ethernet capabilities Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is acquiring all outstanding shares of Aquantia and extending its...
Risen Energy finds a partner to expand business into Australia Chinese solar module manufacturer Risen Energy recently announced a strategic...
Japan's CMK to to accelerate development with 3D printing platform Nano Dimension is making its entry into the Japanese market with the sale of its DragonFly...
Samsung expands its Montreal AI lab Samsung Electronics announces the expansion of the ‘Samsung Advanced Institute of...
Valmet Automotive is looking to add 1000 new employees Valmet Automotive’s says that its recruiting need will be around 1,000 employees in Finland this...
Is Foxconn increasing or decreasing Wisconsin investment? The White House on Wednesday stood by its assertion that Foxconn will soon announce...
Harris lands major F/A-18 EW system contract Harris Corporation has secured a USD 212 million contract modification to supply the next...
Generac picks up Pika, enters energy storage market Wisconsin-based Generac Holdings Inc. has acquired Pika Energy Inc., a Maine...
BMZ China Ltd. five-folds its capacities Lithium-ion based battery systems manufacturer, BMZ Group, says it is expanding in...
Improved operating result for Aspocomp The year started with an increase in net sales and operating profit for...
Ezeiza International gets USD 4.2M worth of Smiths security Smiths Detection Inc. (SDI) supplier Dainippon, has received an order to supply HI-SCAN XCT 10080, a next generation, high-speed explosives detection system (EDS), to Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
4th largest sequential IC market decline on record From 1Q84 through 1Q19 there have been 141 quarters, and only seven of them registered...
LG Chem, SK Innovation square off again LG Chem Ltd. and LGCMI, its U.S. subsidiary, jointly launched two lawsuits on Monday against...
Is Apple eyeing Intel’s modem chip business? As reported widely late last week, Intel Corp is exploring strategic options for its modem...
Space electronics fly from Kongsberg to Astranis Astranis Space Technologies Corp. has ordered communications equipment...
AWS Electronics invests in Flying Probe test system UK-based Electronics Manufacturing Solutions provider AWS Electronics Group has...Load more news
