Marvell buys Aquantia, revs automotive Ethernet capabilities
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is acquiring all outstanding shares of Aquantia and extending its reach into the multi-gig 2.5G/5G/10G ethernet segments.
Aquantia's multi-gig automotive PHYs, coupled with Marvell's gigabit PHY and secure switch products, create both a broad and highly advanced range of high-speed, in-car networking solutions, necessary to enable level 4 and 5 autonomous driving. Increasingly, as Ethernet in-vehicle networks becomes standard for mainstream models, the number of related ports is expected to hit a 62% annualized growth trajectory, from 53 million in 2018 to 367 million by 2022, according to a press release issued by Marvell. "Marvell and Aquantia share a vision where the network – whether in an autonomous vehicle, an enterprise application or in cloud infrastructure – can seamlessly power the data economy," said Faraj Aalaei, chairman and CEO of Aquantia. "This is a fantastic opportunity as our customers will benefit from Marvell's global scale and expanding footprint in Multi-Gig network applications." The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Marvell's non-GAAP earnings per share and generate significant annual run-rate synergies of USD 40 million within 12 months of the close of the transaction.
