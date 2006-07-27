Mania and Camtek in agreement

Camtek will offer film plotters for photo tools based on Mania Technologie's SilverWriter and Calibr8tor technologies under the FinePlotTM brand.

"In line with our approach of providing complete solutions, we realized the need to complement our extensive line of AOI systems with world-class film plotters. We are pleased to have reached this agreement with Mania, a renowned provider of plotter technology. This agreement enables us to offer and support these successful plotters as an integral part of our product portfolio", Yankee Yavor, VP of PCB and HDI-S inspection products at Camtek, commented.



"Our agreement with Camtek opens up a new channel to give our customers more choice. Camtek is well established in the PCB and HDI markets with a strong presence in major fabricators. This agreement will give Mania's field-proven plotting technologies immediate exposure to important new customers. In addition, we expect to benefit from certain aspects of Camtek's experience in configuring our plotters to the specific needs of their customers", Karel Tavernier, Head of Mania Technologie's Imaging Business Unit, added.