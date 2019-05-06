© scanrail dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 06, 2019
Valmet Automotive is looking to add 1000 new employees
Valmet Automotive’s says that its recruiting need will be around 1,000 employees in Finland this year. The number includes both the needs of the battery plant in Salo and the car plant in Uusikaupunki.
The company says that most of the open positions will be production-related, but the recruitment of salaried employees will increase considerably from previous years. During 2019, Valmet Automotive will recruit employees both for its battery- and car production plants. The company will launch the large-scale battery pack assembly in Salo, Finland this year, and the salaried employee recruitment started earlier the year. The operator recruitment will start in May, and during the spring., a press release reads. The battery plant project in Salo is speeding along and Valmet Automotive has negotiated a solution with Salo IoT Campus to make the facility, which was previously used for Nokia’s mobile phone manufacturing, adaptable to the needs of large-scale battery pack assembly. The modification work has already started on the premises. "Valmet Automotive is growing considerably this year with the battery plant in Salo. At the same time, we have a continuous need for employees at the Uusikaupunki car plant. The automotive industry attracts applicants in Finland, and interest in the open Salo positions has exceeded our expectations," says Olaf Bongwald, CEO, Valmet Automotive, in the press release.
