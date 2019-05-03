© Generac

Generac picks up Pika, enters energy storage market

Wisconsin-based Generac Holdings Inc. has acquired Pika Energy Inc., a Maine manufacturer of innovative battery storage technologies that capture and store solar or grid power for homeowners and businesses.

“Pika’s integrated battery storage solutions are a crucial component in developing a comprehensive system to store and consume clean energy,” said Aaron Jagdfeld, Generac president and CEO. “The visionary ideas and technology that Pika has developed give us a considerable edge as we expand into the rapidly developing market for energy storage.” Pika specializes in advanced power electronics, software and controls for smart energy storage and management, with integrated energy storage systems that allow users to capture, store and use solar energy to reduce energy costs and minimize grid disruptions. “Generac is dedicated to providing people with innovative and forward-thinking solutions to power their homes and businesses,” said Ben Polito, Pika Energy CEO and co-founder. “Pika energy storage technology, combined with Generac’s distribution strength and demand creation capabilities, will make this solution immediately available to more users. We are thrilled to be a part of the Generac team.”