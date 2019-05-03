© BMZ

BMZ China Ltd. five-folds its capacities

Lithium-ion based battery systems manufacturer, BMZ Group, says it is expanding in the world metropolis Shenzhen near Hong Kong in China.

Shenzhen is currently regarded as one of the fastest growing cities in the world and has become a center for innovation – about half of the international patents filed from China come from Shenzhen, which is also known for its strong export business. At the beginning of the year, BMZ moved into a new building complex in which administration, development and production were placed on twelve floors spanning 35’000 square metres. China has experienced annual growth in the upper two-digit percentage range over the past few years, with an investment of around USD 10 million creating the conditions for further growth and more than five-fold in total space. As part of the expansion of production areas, the degree of automation has been significantly increased, which will lead to further improvements in terms of cost efficiency, quality and process stability, the company says in a press release. BMZ Ltd. employs about 1’000 people in Shenzhen. In addition to the international management team, 50 employees work in research and development.