Software | July 27, 2006
Aegis Selected by dataCon for Mission-Critical and Process-Wide Traceability
Aegis Industrial Software Company (Aegis), the leader in Manufacturing Information Management Systems has teamed with dataCon, Inc. (dataCon) for their new product introduction (NPI) and manufacturing execution system (MES) software systems.
dataCon, based in Burlington, Massachusetts, designs, develops, documents and manufactures complex electronics and electromechanical hardware for established and emerging market OEM's in the Medical and Military sectors. Looking for a way to expedite the product to floor process and increase traceability, Aegis was selected for its quick turn capabilities; build to print and its
ability to increase efficiency resulting in quicker and more reliable delivery of product to customers with mission critical needs. A full turnkey solution from design to build, Aegis' solutions will launch dataCon products into production more quickly and provide shop-floor control and traceability.
"Aegis is a proven product with unprecedented customer support," commented Ray Whittier, dataCon's Technical Services Engineer. "Due to our military and medical clientele, documentation control is essential. Aegis supplied us with full traceability across all our manufacturing with an easy to use package helping us to meet and exceed the expectations of our demanding customer needs."
dataCon, Inc. is a high technology manufacturing contract manufacturer with a skilled staff, certified to J-STD-001 and is the only four-time, small business winner of the prestigious United States Navy AEGIS excellence award.
Specializing in quick turn, low volume/high mix manufacturing, dataCon's typical electromechanical medical systems assembly capabilities include optical coherence tomography, patient monitoring and laboratory dispensing equipment. In parallel with sustained manufacturing excellence for medical
electronics, dataCon provides both new products and build to print manufacturing services for airborne, shipboard, and GSE military programs.
"We are proud to be part of dataCon's highly respected services," said Jason Spera, Aegis CEO. "Our system-level solutions will help dataCon demonstrate world-class control of new product introduction data and documentation, and enable them to deliver immediate visibility to the product manufacturing history and material content to their clientele. We look forward to help further distinguish dataCon as a premier player in the stringent regulatory markets they service."
