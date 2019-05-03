© Adwo / Dreamstime.com

Ezeiza International gets USD 4.2M worth of Smiths security

Smiths Detection Inc. (SDI) supplier Dainippon, has received an order to supply HI-SCAN XCT 10080, a next generation, high-speed explosives detection system (EDS), to Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The systems are the first explosives detection solutions to be installed in the airport’s new baggage handling system aimed to improve the speed and efficiency of screening processes. Shan Hood, President of SDI said, “Airports around the world trust Smiths Detection to deliver integrated solutions that keep them running effectively, efficiently and assures an enhanced passenger experience. The HI-SCAN 10080 XCT’s exceptional capabilities, combined with Smiths Detection’s global service network will ensure that Ezeiza International Airport is positioned for growth.” Alberto Lopez Camino, President of Dainippon said, “We are looking forward to partnering with Smiths Detection to provide state-of-the-art technology to Ezeiza International Airport.” Dainippon, which is based in Argentina, specializes in the provision of turnkey solutions linked to integration of non-intrusive technologies for inspection, detection and identification.