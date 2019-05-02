© Kongsberg

Space electronics fly from Kongsberg to Astranis

Astranis Space Technologies Corp. has ordered communications equipment (TC&R) from Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace AS.

The delivery consists of the functional interface between the satellite and the ground and includes all the equipment needed to transmit data in the form of telemetry. Astranis has signed an agreement with the Alaska-based internet provider Pacific Dataport Inc. where the satellite will triple satellite capacity available to the region's inhabitants, a press release states. "Kongsberg closely monitors developments in the satellite industry, including what is referred to as New Space, where we have products and services within a large part of the value chain," says Ingelin Drøpping, Executive Vice President Space & Surveillance at Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS. “Since 2009, Kongsberg has provided communication equipment (TC&R) to a number of satellite operators and platforms. For a total of 25 programs, more than 100 units are sold, and our solutions have been very well received in the market. We are proud to deliver a high quality level to Astranis”, says Ellen Tuset, Program Director Space Electronics at Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace AS.