ABB supplies robot solutions to SAIC Volkswagen in China

ABB signed a formal agreement with SAIC Volkswagen to provide robotics painting solutions for the first New Energy Vehicle (NEV) factory of the Volkswagen Group. Financial details were not disclosed.

The new 610'000 square meter NEV factory will be in Shanghai, opening in 2020 with an annual capacity of 300'000 pure electric vehicles from the Audi, Volkswagen and Skoda brands. ABB will install approximately 300 robots to provide painting and sealing solutions on three automated painting production lines, a press release states. “We are delighted to support China’s rapidly growing electric vehicle industry and to extend our partnership with Volkswagen as the company expands its electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities. This award recognizes ABB’s deep expertise in the electric vehicle segment overall and, in particular, our Robotics automotive expertise supported by global applications centers in China, Europe and the United States,” said Sami Atiya, President of ABB’s Robotics and Discrete Automation business. Chen Hong, President of SAIC Group said: “Unprecedented changes are taking place in the automobile industry, and electrification and digitalization are inevitable trends. SAIC Volkswagen is actively participating in this change. The NEV plant is an important part of completing SAIC Volkswagen's strategic layout for the future. The NEV plant will become an intelligent, flexible and agile electric vehicle production base of SAIC Volkswagen, helping the company to become the leader in the electric vehicle market in terms of technology and sales volume. It will bring diversified choices with advanced technology and reliable performance to Chinese consumers.”