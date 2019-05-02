© ABB Electronics Production | May 02, 2019
ABB supplies robot solutions to SAIC Volkswagen in China
ABB signed a formal agreement with SAIC Volkswagen to provide robotics painting solutions for the first New Energy Vehicle (NEV) factory of the Volkswagen Group. Financial details were not disclosed.
The new 610'000 square meter NEV factory will be in Shanghai, opening in 2020 with an annual capacity of 300'000 pure electric vehicles from the Audi, Volkswagen and Skoda brands. ABB will install approximately 300 robots to provide painting and sealing solutions on three automated painting production lines, a press release states. “We are delighted to support China’s rapidly growing electric vehicle industry and to extend our partnership with Volkswagen as the company expands its electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities. This award recognizes ABB’s deep expertise in the electric vehicle segment overall and, in particular, our Robotics automotive expertise supported by global applications centers in China, Europe and the United States,” said Sami Atiya, President of ABB’s Robotics and Discrete Automation business. Chen Hong, President of SAIC Group said: “Unprecedented changes are taking place in the automobile industry, and electrification and digitalization are inevitable trends. SAIC Volkswagen is actively participating in this change. The NEV plant is an important part of completing SAIC Volkswagen's strategic layout for the future. The NEV plant will become an intelligent, flexible and agile electric vehicle production base of SAIC Volkswagen, helping the company to become the leader in the electric vehicle market in terms of technology and sales volume. It will bring diversified choices with advanced technology and reliable performance to Chinese consumers.”
Is Apple eyeing Intel’s modem chip business? As reported widely late last week, Intel Corp is exploring strategic options for its modem...
Space electronics fly from Kongsberg to Astranis Astranis Space Technologies Corp. has ordered communications equipment...
AWS Electronics invests in Flying Probe test system UK-based Electronics Manufacturing Solutions provider AWS Electronics Group has...
Flex with quarterly GAAP Net Loss of USD 64 million Flex announced fourth quarter (ended March 31, 2019) net sales of USD 6.2 billion, a YoY...
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeA New Generation of Conformal Coatings for Challenging Operating Environments Electrolube’s Phil Kinner discusses the evolution of tougher, more environmentally friendly conformal coating materials that have been formulated to cope reliably with the rigours of modern electronics deployments
ABB supplies robot solutions to SAIC Volkswagen in China ABB signed a formal agreement with SAIC Volkswagen to provide robotics painting solutions for...
ST Engineering acquires MRA Systems ST Engineering's US subsidiary, Vision Technologies Aerospace Incorporated, has taken 100%...
French company boosts its production plant in Poland After strengthening its positions in France and China, the French company Forsee Power, an...
HMS Networks acquires Raster Products B.V. HMS Industrial Networks AB, a wholly owned subsidiary of HMS Networks AB, located in...
Scanfil went through an expectedly challenging first quarter Demand during the first quarter was at a low level as expected. Turnover stood at EUR 129.9...
All-in-one facility for Dalian Linton NC Machine Co. Ltd./Linton Crystal... Dalian Linton NC Machine Co. Ltd., manufacturing and China sales support partner of Linton...
SMK Electronics, Myant Inc. partner for SKIIN™ Textile Computing™ supply... SMK Electronics Corporation U.S.A., a global designer and manufacturer of advanced OEM...
Strong demand and solid execution drove results for Sanmina "We exceeded our expectations for the quarter. Revenue was stronger than anticipated driven...
Co-Investor invests an additional €20 million in TTTech The Co-Investor Group, an equity investor focused on medium-sized companies, has...
Kitron reports strong growth and earnings improvement for 1Q19 EMS provider Kitron says that the company recorded very strong growth as well as...
Fire at Lacroix Electronics plant in Tunisia The EMS provider says that a fire broke out at the company’s production site in Zriba, Tunisia...
AxleTech divests EV systems group to Allison Transmission AxleTech, provider of off-highway and specialty vehicle drivetrain systems and...
Celestica missed the mark in 1Q19 For Q1 2019, the EMS provider’s revenue was below the guidance range as a result...
TSK breaks ground for office building With the groundbreaking ceremony begins a new exciting chapter in the history of TSK...
New multi-million automotive orders lands at Jenoptik Jenoptik’s Automation business together with Prodomax Automation Ltd., a member of...
Innovest Energy Group secures manufacturing Industrial company, Innovest Global, says that its Energy Group (IEG) is now producing...
AQ Group AB acquires Trafotek Swedish AQ Group AB has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the supplier of...
PowerCell signs joint development agreement with Bosch PowerCell and Robert Bosch GmbH have signed an agreement regarding the...
Mercury Systems expands Alabama Advanced Microelectronics Center Mercury Systems Inc. celebrated the dedication of its expanded Advanced Microelectronics...
Elmatica adds Senior Technology Developer to their team “We have seen the need for this position for quite a while, and finally we can announce after an...Load more news