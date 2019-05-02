© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

ST Engineering acquires MRA Systems

ST Engineering's US subsidiary, Vision Technologies Aerospace Incorporated, has taken 100% ownership in MRA Systems, LLC (MRAS).

On 18 April 2019, the Proposed Acquisition was completed at a net consideration of about USD 506m in cash, subject to post-completion adjustments for debt-like items and working capital. MRAS is now an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of ST Engineering, whose aerospace capabilities now include the Original Equipment Manufacturer business of high-value nacelle systems and replacement parts, a short press announcement states. With the inclusion of MRAS, ST Engineering aims at boosted its network of facilities in the U.S. to support regional and global customers.