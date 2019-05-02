© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 02, 2019
ST Engineering acquires MRA Systems
ST Engineering's US subsidiary, Vision Technologies Aerospace Incorporated, has taken 100% ownership in MRA Systems, LLC (MRAS).
On 18 April 2019, the Proposed Acquisition was completed at a net consideration of about USD 506m in cash, subject to post-completion adjustments for debt-like items and working capital. MRAS is now an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of ST Engineering, whose aerospace capabilities now include the Original Equipment Manufacturer business of high-value nacelle systems and replacement parts, a short press announcement states. With the inclusion of MRAS, ST Engineering aims at boosted its network of facilities in the U.S. to support regional and global customers.
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeA New Generation of Conformal Coatings for Challenging Operating Environments Electrolube’s Phil Kinner discusses the evolution of tougher, more environmentally friendly conformal coating materials that have been formulated to cope reliably with the rigours of modern electronics deployments
