Embedded systems project underway in Europe

As part of the European Union's 6th Framework Programme an embedded systems initiative has been set up, SPEED.

SPEEDS (Speculative and Exploratory Design in Systems Engineering), aims to define a standard for next-generation embedded systems.



“SPEEDS aims to provide a quantum leap in the way embedded software is developed and managed across different groups and companies in the supply chain,” said Gert Döhmen, co-ordinator of the SPEEDS Consortium. “SPEEDS will introduce considerable innovation to modelling and analysis as well as tool integration and accessibility.”



The initiative aims to reduce development costs by 60 percent and development time with 40 percent.