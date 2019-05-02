© scanrail dreamstime.com

French company boosts its production plant in Poland

After strengthening its positions in France and China, the French company Forsee Power, an expert in smart battery systems, announces the development and restructuring of its second European site, located in Wroclaw, Poland.

This plant is dedicated to the manufacturing of Smart Life battery systems (light mobility, medical equipment and portable equipment), mainly for European customers. In the wake of the announcement of a EUR 15 million fundraiser from Bpifrance, dedicated to increasing the production capacity of its plant in Poitiers, Forsee Power is boosting and restructuring its Polish plant. With a production of more than 590'000 battery packs a year, the Polish factory welcomed a new site manager to manage all the operational teams. In office since September 2018, Pawel Jazienicki wants to make the Forsee Power site in Poland a European reference for assembling small industrial batteries. "Before being a global company, Forsee Power is above all a French company and therefore European. I have always been keen to keep factories on this continent, which saw the birth and growth of Forsee Power. Our Polish plant allows us to be closer to our markets for small battery systems, whose demand continues to grow," says Christophe Gurtner, CEO of Forsee Power.