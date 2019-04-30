© Linton Crystal Technologies General | April 30, 2019
All-in-one facility for Dalian Linton NC Machine Co. Ltd./Linton Crystal Technologies
Dalian Linton NC Machine Co. Ltd., manufacturing and China sales support partner of Linton Crystal Technologies (LCT), of Rochester, New York, has broken ground on a new, multi-functional facility in Dalian, China.
The new facility will replace the company’s existing campus of buildings in Dalian to integrate administrative, research and development, and manufacturing functions under one roof. Move-in is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2019, according to a company press release. “We constantly strive to produce the latest innovations in Czochralski (CZ) process crystal growers and silicon ingot growing processes,” said Todd Barnum, COO of Linton Crystal Technologies. “When completed, the new complex will enable us to work more seamlessly and productively with our partner in China, improve manufacturing, and provide better experiences for our customers with an even greater ability to demonstrate our growers’ capabilities.” Linton Crystal Technologies offers customers in the solar and semiconductor industries comprehensive solutions for growing ingots. This includes design and manufacture of furnaces customized to meet their unique crystal specifications, as well as research and development experiences, employee training, process knowledge testing and spare/retrofit parts. “We’re looking forward to opening this dynamic new facility with all key manufacturing and support functions under one roof,” explains Robin Shou, sales and marketing manager of Linton. “In addition to the manufacturing floor, it will house office space, dorm rooms for visiting staff and customers, a cleanroom for semiconductor growers, and solar grower rooms, as well as Linton’s Research and Development Center where customers and prospects can see the growers in operation.” Linton Crystal Technologies is the world leader in the design, development and manufacture of equipment for producing monocrystalline ingots for the semiconductor and solar industries. The company specializes in silicon and produces equipment for materials such as germanium and gallium arsenide, as well as provides technical support, process engineering support and replacement parts to help clients get businesses off the ground, improve productivity and continue to innovate.
