Co-Investor invests an additional €20 million in TTTech

The Co-Investor Group, an equity investor focused on medium-sized companies, has increased its investment in TTTech Computertechnik AG by an additional EUR 20 million.

“We are happy that with these additional funds we can give the TTTech Group the opportunity to further strengthen its position as technology leader in the market. The technologies developed at TTTech as well as its many years of expertise in the area of safety are currently being demanded particularly in the rapidly growing future markets Internet of Things and autonomous driving," says Dr. Ralph Eric Kunz, who is responsible for the transaction as a partner at Co-Investor. "In addition, the company has major customers and cooperation partners operating worldwide, such as BMW, HYDAC, Ariane Group, Renesas and NXP. Finally, the TTTech Group profits from a strong founder and management team with decade-long experience who, thanks to their own investment, have a strong incentive for continued, profitable company growth,” Kunz continues.