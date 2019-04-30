© joegough dreamstime.com

Fire at Lacroix Electronics plant in Tunisia

The EMS provider says that a fire broke out at the company’s production site in Zriba, Tunisia, during the night of 28 to 29 April 2019.

The fire was quickly brought under control and only caused material damage in one area and did not touch the company’s stock. Lacroix says in a press release that it has launched a business continuity plan prepared for such situations in order to minimise the consequences of the incident. The manufacturing site in Zirba represents a turnover of less than 10% of the Lacroix Group turnover. The company says that assets, restart costs and potential operating losses are all covered by the Group's insurance policy. Evertiq will update the story as new information becomes available.