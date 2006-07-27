Motorola to acquire Broadbus Technologies

Motorola is acquiring Broadbus Technologies which is a provider of on-demand content through mobile and fixed lines.

By this acquisition Motorola will now be able to provide its customers with services like mobile video, video-on-demand (VOD), time-shifted TV, network-based digital video recording (nDVR), on-demand ad insertion (ODAI) and switched digital video (SDV).



No financial terms were yet disclosed.