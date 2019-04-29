© TSK Schill GmbH

TSK breaks ground for office building

With the groundbreaking ceremony begins a new exciting chapter in the history of TSK Schill GmbH in Gäufelden-Nebringen, Germany.

The company, which works in machine construction and in the service of horizontal wet process machines, sets the course for the future. After the rent of additional office space in the recent years, is the TSK Team now looking forward to move into the new modern office building next to the former company building in the Hämmerlestraße already in the summer. The move will also have a positive effect on the production area, as it will be increased in the same step, the company states in a press release "We have grown steadily in the recent years, so it was imperative to expand the office space”, explains managing director Thomas Schill the construction project. The new building should now create the necessary scope for a continuation of the successful growth course.