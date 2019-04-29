© Jenoptik

New multi-million automotive orders lands at Jenoptik

Jenoptik’s Automation business together with Prodomax Automation Ltd., a member of the Jenoptik Group, says they have received several orders for products which contribute to making automotive manufacturing more efficient.

The first order is from an unnamed company described as a "major Tier 1 automotive client" for one of their manufacturing plants located in Michigan, which shall supply structural underbody components for a new SUV program. The scope of supply includes assembly lines incorporating traditional welding technologies as well as material handling solutions. The second order is for an automated assembly system to be delivered and commissioned for a production of automotive seating components. The third order is for the structural welding and module assembly of battery packs for an Electrical Vehicle (EV) program. Most of the orders will contribute to the sales of Jenoptik’s Light & Production division in 2019. In Mid-2018 Jenoptik had acquired Prodomax, a Canadian company specialised in machine integration and process automation with focus on the automotive industry. Jenoptik and Prodomax have successfully collaborated on engineering technical automation solutions to their combined customer base. The automation know-how of Prodomax and laser processing experience of Jenoptik facilitate end-to-end application solutions in the automation industry. “The combination of Prodomax’ and Jenoptik’s expertise enables our automation business to step towards becoming an integrated provider of advanced turnkey manufacturing systems – with success as the new orders underline”, says Jenoptik President & CEO Stefan Traeger.