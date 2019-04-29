© Jenoptik Electronics Production | April 29, 2019
New multi-million automotive orders lands at Jenoptik
Jenoptik’s Automation business together with Prodomax Automation Ltd., a member of the Jenoptik Group, says they have received several orders for products which contribute to making automotive manufacturing more efficient.
The first order is from an unnamed company described as a "major Tier 1 automotive client" for one of their manufacturing plants located in Michigan, which shall supply structural underbody components for a new SUV program. The scope of supply includes assembly lines incorporating traditional welding technologies as well as material handling solutions. The second order is for an automated assembly system to be delivered and commissioned for a production of automotive seating components. The third order is for the structural welding and module assembly of battery packs for an Electrical Vehicle (EV) program. Most of the orders will contribute to the sales of Jenoptik’s Light & Production division in 2019. In Mid-2018 Jenoptik had acquired Prodomax, a Canadian company specialised in machine integration and process automation with focus on the automotive industry. Jenoptik and Prodomax have successfully collaborated on engineering technical automation solutions to their combined customer base. The automation know-how of Prodomax and laser processing experience of Jenoptik facilitate end-to-end application solutions in the automation industry. “The combination of Prodomax’ and Jenoptik’s expertise enables our automation business to step towards becoming an integrated provider of advanced turnkey manufacturing systems – with success as the new orders underline”, says Jenoptik President & CEO Stefan Traeger.
Celestica missed the mark in 1Q19 For Q1 2019, the EMS provider’s revenue was below the guidance range as a result...
TSK breaks ground for office building With the groundbreaking ceremony begins a new exciting chapter in the history of TSK...
New multi-million automotive orders lands at Jenoptik Jenoptik’s Automation business together with Prodomax Automation Ltd., a member of...
Innovest Energy Group secures manufacturing Industrial company, Innovest Global, says that its Energy Group (IEG) is now producing...
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeA New Generation of Conformal Coatings for Challenging Operating Environments Electrolube’s Phil Kinner discusses the evolution of tougher, more environmentally friendly conformal coating materials that have been formulated to cope reliably with the rigours of modern electronics deployments
AQ Group AB acquires Trafotek Swedish AQ Group AB has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the supplier of...
PowerCell signs joint development agreement with Bosch PowerCell and Robert Bosch GmbH have signed an agreement regarding the...
Mercury Systems expands Alabama Advanced Microelectronics Center Mercury Systems Inc. celebrated the dedication of its expanded Advanced Microelectronics...
Elmatica adds Senior Technology Developer to their team “We have seen the need for this position for quite a while, and finally we can announce after an...
Quarterly revenue of USD 603M for Benchmark Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO stated, "We delivered a solid first quarter...
Hitachi strikes deal to buy JR Automation Hitachi Ltd. has entered into a definitive contract for the acquisition of the robotic SI...
Abracon Signs Infinity Sales to rep in Southern California Abracon LLC, manufacturer of passive and electromechanical timing, synchronization, power...
Rivian, Ford team up in USD half-billion investment partnership Rivian has announced an equity investment of USD 500 million from Ford Motor Company, to...
NOTE's saw its sales increase 32% in 1Q19 “After a successful 2018 for NOTE, the development during the first quarter can be...
Xilinx to acquire Solarflare Xilinx has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Solarflare Communications, Inc....
Lucid Motors appoints Peter Rawlinson as CEO The California automaker appoints a new CEO as it moves closer to production of the...
discoverIE to acquire Hobart Electronics and Positek discoverIE, a designer, manufacturer and supplier of customised electronics...
Lockheed Martin unveils new F-16 line in South Carolina Lockheed Martin has unveiled its F-16 production line in a newly refurbished hangar in Greenville...
Italy’s Technoprobe to purchase Microfabrica Microelectronics/semiconductor test technology provider Technoprobe has reached an...
ON Semiconductor and Globalfoundries strike win-win with sale of New... ON Semiconductor Corporation has agreed to purchase a 300 mm fab in East Fishkill, New...
Continental to expand production of e-mobility components in China Continental is continuing to drive forward the expansion of electric mobility in China. And at...
North American semi equipment industry keep slipping North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 1.83...
Second TI analog wafer fab coming to Texas Texas Instruments has chosen Richardson, Texas, a Dallas suburb, as the location for a...Load more news